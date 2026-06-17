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Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama wore a custom Acne Studios skirt bearing her late mother's portrait that moved former President Obama to tears.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Source: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / Getty

Fashion has the power to evoke emotion, make grand statements and turn heads, and that’s exactly what happened when Michelle Obama took the stage at the stakeholders reception for the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Tuesday, June 16. Our forever First Lady was wearing a custom Acne Studios skirt from their fall/winter 2026 collection collaboration with photographer Paul Kooiker, which featured a portrait of her late mother Marian Robinson. The look immediately moved former President Obama to tears.

“He’s really messed up,” Michelle O explained to the audience. “I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist Meredith Koop picked out, that is my favorite portrait of my mom. He didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago.”

US-POLITICS-CULTURE-MUSEUM-OBAMA
Source: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / Getty

Obama was visably emotional. He and Robinson shared a special relationship. “I’ve had a few weeks to settle down in the beauty of this skirt, but it’s messing him up for good reason. But Marian would have been so proud,” she added.

In a 2019 Facebook post, Michelle O shared why the poignant image is her favorite capture of her mother. “Whenever I see this picture, and the look in my mother’s eyes, I wonder if she has any idea what’s coming in the decades ahead: Real love and real loss, children and grandchildren who’d keep her on her toes, a wild ride to places she’d only read about or seen on television. But I also see something else in those eyes, something that guided me every day from the moment I was born—her unflappable belief that whatever came her way, she’d manage it. And because she’d manage, we all would, too. Happy birthday, Mom. I love you!”

The Obama Presidential Center and Museum officially opens to the public on June 19, 2026.

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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