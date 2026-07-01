LeBron James Reportedly Leaving Lakers for New Team

LeBron James informed Lakers he plans to continue playing elsewhere, ending 8-year run with the team.

James is considering joining contenders like Warriors, Cavaliers, and Heat, where he previously won championships.

Despite LeBron's departure, his son Bronny James will remain with the Lakers organization.

Source: Joshua Gateley / Getty

LeBron James is reportedly preparing for a new chapter in his legendary NBA career after informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he plans to continue playing elsewhere.

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According to ESPN, James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told the organization that the four-time NBA champion intends to join another team rather than return to Los Angeles. The decision ends an eight-season run with the Lakers that included an NBA championship in 2020 and numerous milestones that cemented his place among the franchise’s all-time greats.

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Following the news, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss thanked James for everything he accomplished during his time with the organization. In a statement, she praised his leadership, his role in delivering the team’s 2020 championship, and the lasting impact he made on the franchise. Buss added that James would always remain a valued member of the Lakers family.

James also shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling it “truly an honor” to wear the Lakers uniform and expressing hope that he made fans proud during his years in Los Angeles.

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After taking time to reflect on his future, James reportedly decided he still wants to compete at the highest level. Rather than retire, the 41-year-old is committed to playing a 24th NBA season, although no final decision has been made about whether it will be the last of his career.

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Rich Paul has reportedly begun speaking with interested teams before James makes his final choice. Among the franchises linked to the future Hall of Famer are the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat—the latter two being organizations where James previously won NBA championships.

Golden State has emerged as one of the most discussed possibilities, although reports indicate no decision has been made. The Warriors are expected to pursue James, but league sources say discussions remain in the early stages.

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While LeBron may be leaving, his son Bronny James will remain with the Lakers. The organization reportedly guaranteed the second-year guard’s contract, signaling that he will continue his development in Los Angeles even if his father finishes his career elsewhere.

James leaves behind an impressive legacy with the Lakers. During his eight seasons, he climbed into the franchise’s top 10 in scoring, field goals, and assists while becoming one of the team’s greatest three-point shooters. Last season, despite battling injuries, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game before raising his production in the playoffs.

As free agency begins, all eyes will be on where one of basketball’s greatest players decides to continue his remarkable career. Whether he joins a longtime contender or creates a new championship opportunity elsewhere, James’ next move is expected to be one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason.

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