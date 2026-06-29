Serena Williams Confesses She Almost Didn’t Return to Wimbledon

Serena almost let doubt stop her from returning to Wimbledon, but realized she couldn't pass up the opportunity.

Serena's 8-year-old daughter Olympia encouraged her to reunite with sister Venus in doubles competition.

Serena is excited to compete again, not just for the wins, but to inspire fans and rediscover her love for tennis.

Source: Andrew Matthews – PA Images / Getty

Serena Williams admits she almost let doubt stop her from returning to Wimbledon, but after some honest self-reflection, the tennis legend decided she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete once again on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

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Speaking ahead of the tournament, Williams revealed that she had to convince herself to make the trip back to the All England Club. She questioned whether it was the right decision before realizing that opportunities like this don’t come around forever.

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“I asked myself what I was thinking,” Williams said, explaining that she eventually reminded herself how fortunate she was to still have the chance to compete. She felt that returning to Wimbledon was something she would regret passing up.

The decision carries extra meaning for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. Four years have passed since her last singles appearance at Wimbledon, where she suffered an early first-round defeat. With that memory behind her, Williams now returns with a fresh perspective and a renewed appreciation for simply being able to step back onto the court.

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She said being an athlete is a dream for many people, and she realized she still has the rare opportunity to do what she loves at the highest level. That realization ultimately gave her the confidence to move forward with her comeback.

Williams hasn’t been making the journey alone. She shared that one of her biggest supporters has been her 8-year-old daughter, Olympia, who encouraged her to reunite with her sister, Venus Williams, in doubles competition.

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According to Serena, Olympia suggested the sisters play together again, and she didn’t hesitate to listen. Laughing about her daughter’s advice, Williams said Olympia is incredibly wise for her age and often gives surprisingly thoughtful suggestions. That simple conversation helped inspire another memorable Williams sisters reunion.

Serena and Venus are considered one of the greatest doubles teams in tennis history. Together they captured 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and fans will once again get the chance to watch them compete side by side during this year’s tournament.

While doubles will reunite the famous sisters, Serena’s singles campaign begins on its own. She is set to face 20-year-old Australian player Maya Joint in the opening round on Centre Court.

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Joint, currently ranked No. 53 in the world, made her Wimbledon debut last year but exited in the first round. Despite the challenge ahead, the young player has spoken with admiration about facing one of her childhood heroes.

Joint said she has enormous respect for Williams and called the opportunity to compete against the tennis icon exciting.

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For Serena, the return is about much more than winning matches. It represents another chance to compete, inspire fans, and remind herself why she fell in love with tennis in the first place. After overcoming her own doubts, she believes stepping back onto Wimbledon grass is an opportunity worth embracing, no matter what the outcome may be.