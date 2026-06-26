Soccer Standout Bailey DeWitt Scores Once-In-A-Lifetime FIFA World Cup Experience Through Verizon Loyalty [Exclusive]

Verizon launches new loyalty program with exclusive perks and experiences like VIP access to sporting events.

10-year-old Bailey DeWitt wins Verizon contest, attends historic Spain vs. Cabo Verde World Cup match in Atlanta.

Verizon's 'No One Gets You Closer' promise enables Bailey's family to experience the match from an unparalleled perspective.

It was still early Monday morning when fans began flooding downtown Atlanta for one of the most anticipated FIFA World Cup matches hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Attendees had been encouraged to arrive early due to expected traffic. By the time I arrived, the city was already buzzing. Helicopters hovered overhead while crowds of supporters poured into the streets. Cars crawled through packed roadways as fans sporting team flags and jerseys made their way toward the stadium.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

This year’s tournament marks the first FIFA World Cup hosted in Atlanta, making the atmosphere even more electric. The matchup between Cabo Verde and Spain carried its own layer of significance. While Spain entered as a World Cup veteran expected by many to dominate, Cabo Verde was making history with its first-ever appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

That contrast created an atmosphere filled with pride, culture, and excitement.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

Everywhere I looked, there were FIFA banners and branding, tailgates packed with families and friends, food trucks serving hungry fans, souvenir stands selling memorabilia, and supporters waving flags from around the world. The weather was nearly perfect as cheers echoed throughout the city blocks surrounding the stadium.

Among the thousands of fans taking in the historic moment was 10-year-old Bailey DeWitt, a Georgia soccer player from Macon whose World Cup experience became even more memorable thanks to a surprise opportunity through Verizon’s loyalty program.

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Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

For Bailey, a surprise video call turned into a once-in-a-lifetime FIFA World Cup experience. Her story is also part of a larger initiative Verizon says is designed to reward customer loyalty through exclusive experiences, giveaways and VIP access.

Speaking with BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Cabo Verde in Atlanta. The young soccer player reflected on the journey that brought her to one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

“I was like three,” Bailey says when asked when she first became interested in soccer. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Bailey credits her father with introducing her to the sport.

“My dad introduced it to me,” she said.

When asked what first excited her about soccer, Bailey pointed to the friendships and freedom she found on the field.

“Probably the running and that I get to make new friends,” she shared.

A “Golden Call” Changed Everything

Bailey’s World Cup journey began with a surprise “Golden Call” from U.S. Women’s National Team player Gisele Thompson.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

The unforgettable moment came after Bailey’s mother entered a Verizon contest through the My Verizon app. Recalling the call, Bailey remembered Thompson asking whether the family had ever attended a World Cup match.

“She was like, ‘Have y’all ever gone to a World Cup?’ And we said no,” Bailey recalled. “Then she was like, ‘Would y’all like to?’ And we said yes.”

What happened next left the family stunned.

“She gave us the tickets and was like, ‘You’re going to the FIFA World Cup, Spain versus Cabo Verde.’”

Bailey said the opportunity still feels surreal.

“It means a lot to me. Way more than just a lot.”

The young soccer fan already knew the team she’d be cheering for.

“Spain,” she said with a smile when asked who she was rooting for during the match.

Reimagining Customer Loyalty

Bailey’s World Cup experience comes as Verizon launches a major overhaul of its customer rewards offerings.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

According to the company, Verizon recently introduced an industry-first loyalty program available to all customers regardless of plan. The initiative includes Verizon Dollars, a rewards program that gives customers 3% back each month simply for being Verizon customers, along with Verizon Shine, a new platform designed to provide exclusive perks, daily giveaways, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Verizon executives say the effort is part of a broader push to simplify the customer experience while creating more meaningful rewards.

“We’re fundamentally reshaping Verizon inside and out to put the customer at the center of everything we do,” Verizon CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement announcing the program. “We’re listening, designing for them and moving faster than we ever have before.”

Among the experiences available through Verizon Shine are VIP sporting events, concerts, celebrity meet-and-greets, travel opportunities, and exclusive FIFA World Cup experiences. The company announced upcoming opportunities, including a VIP FIFA World Cup 2026 Final experience featuring David Beckham, music festival access, international travel experiences, and access to major entertainment events.

In addition to launching Verizon Dollars and Verizon Shine, the company also announced the elimination of activation and upgrade fees for customers enrolled in the loyalty program. Verizon says the changes are designed to create a simpler and more rewarding customer experience.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

For Bailey and her family, those initiatives translated into something far more memorable than traditional rewards points: the opportunity to stand just feet away from world-class athletes competing on soccer’s biggest stage.

“Nobody Gets You Closer” with Verizon

Verizon’s slogan, “No One Gets You Closer,” took on new meaning once the DeWitt family arrived at the stadium. Bailey’s mother, Susanna DeWitt, said she was overwhelmed by how close the family was able to get to the action.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

“I’m just really humbled that we are able to be this close to the field,” DeWitt said.

The family received club-level seating and special access that placed them just feet away from players competing on one of soccer’s biggest stages.

“To be able to be on the pitch for part of the game and seriously, probably feet from the players at some point,” she said. “Literally, nobody gets you closer except your eyes.”

For a young athlete who has spent years watching the sport from the sidelines, the opportunity provided more than just a memorable day for her family. It also offered inspiration.

A Match to Remember

When asked what she hoped to gain from the experience, Bailey’s answer centered on personal growth.

“I hope that I gain some more confidence,” she said. “To see the players so I’m not as scared.”

While the World Cup experience may be a dream come true, Bailey hopes other young athletes remember that their goals are achievable too.

Her advice was simple: “Never give up.”

Bailey’s experience served as a real-time example of Verizon’s “No One Gets You Closer” promise. While many loyalty programs focus on discounts or promotional offers, the company’s Verizon Shine initiative emphasizes access, creating opportunities for customers to attend events, meet talent, and experience major cultural moments from a perspective few people ever get to see.

Source: Verizon / FIFA World Cup with Verizon

That mindset helped carry Bailey from local soccer fields in Middle Georgia to the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup.

As for the match itself, the action on the pitch proved just as memorable as the atmosphere surrounding it. Despite expectations that Spain would overpower the tournament newcomer, Cabo Verde held its own in a hard-fought 0-0 draw that kept fans engaged on the edge of their seats.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Between the historic matchup, passionate supporters, vibrant displays of culture, and Verizon’s hospitality, it was a memorable day covering sports media in Atlanta and witnessing firsthand how the FIFA World Cup continues to unite people and cultures from around the globe.

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Soccer Standout Bailey DeWitt Scores Once-In-A-Lifetime FIFA World Cup Experience Through Verizon Loyalty [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com