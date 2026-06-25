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Charlotte Ships LaMelo Ball to Minnesota in a Blockbuster Trade

Ball's impact on his teammates can't be ignored. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller thrived next to him, with both seeing their numbers dip whenever he sat.

Published on June 25, 2026

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Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets - Play-In Tournament
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Charlotte Ships LaMelo Ball to Minnesota in a Blockbuster Trade

The LaMelo era in Charlotte is officially over. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hornets have agreed to trade their franchise centerpiece, LaMelo Ball, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The news landed less than 12 hours after reports surfaced that Charlotte was even listening to offers. That escalated quickly.

The Trade

Timberwolves receive: LaMelo Ball and Josh Green.

Hornets receive: Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

That’s a serious haul of draft capital, plus one of the league’s most reliable bigs.

Naz Reid

The 6’9″ Reid has been among the best Sixth Men in the NBA for years. He’s coming off arguably his finest season, averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Minnesota reportedly didn’t want to include him, but the depth of the assets Charlotte demanded left little choice.

A Big Risk for Jeff Peterson

President of Basketball Operations For Charlotte Hornets, Jeff Peterson has earned a reputation for sound decisions since taking the job. Charlotte finally turned the corner in 2025-26, becoming one of the hottest teams in the league behind a top-five statistical lineup. Breaking up that young core right after building momentum is a bold gamble.

RELATED | LaMelo Ball Previews The Hornets 2025-2026 Season

Ball’s impact on his teammates can’t be ignored. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller thrived next to him, with both seeing their numbers dip whenever he sat. In fact, 92.3% of Knueppel’s three-point makes were assisted which is proof of how much Ball’s elite passing fueled the offense.

Perhaps Peterson saw a chance to sell high while Ball stayed healthy.

Still, the move carries real danger. If the gamble misses, it could set the franchise back several years. For now, Hornets fans are left wondering whether this stunning swing was worth it.

Charlotte Ships LaMelo Ball to Minnesota in a Blockbuster Trade was originally published on wfnz.com

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