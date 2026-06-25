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LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet

From the moment he was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6’7″ point guard with a generational feel for the game transformed Charlotte from an afterthought into must-watch TV.

Ball brought electricity, highlight-reel passes, deep threes, and a star power that the Buzz City hadn’t seen in years. He became the face of the franchise almost immediately, winning Rookie of the Year, earning All-Star selections, and dropping jaw-dropping performances on a near-nightly basis.

Even through injuries that tested his durability, LaMelo consistently reminded the basketball world why he’s one of the most uniquely gifted players of his generation.

Now, with Ball’s time in Charlotte officially coming to a close following a blockbuster trade, Hornets fans are left reflecting on everything he gave the franchise. Before he suits up somewhere new, let’s look back at the top 10 moments that defined his Buzz City legacy.

Take a look below at LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet.

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Being Drafted 3rd Overall (November 18, 2020)

The moment it all began. Ball was selected with the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft, signaling a new era for the franchise and giving Buzz City a bona fide cornerstone to build around.