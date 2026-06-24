Raising Cane's Stadium Groundbreaking Marks Major Investment In New Orleans’ Historic 9th Ward

The stadium will feature turf field, track, seating, and community spaces to support youth development

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

The sound of celebration echoed through New Orleans’ Upper 9th Ward this week as community leaders, elected officials, educators, students, alumni, and residents gathered to break ground on a project many have spent years fighting to bring to life. The official groundbreaking ceremony for Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field marked more than the start of construction on a new athletic facility. It represented a powerful investment in a community that has long embodied resilience, recovery and hope.

According to a press release from Raising Cane’s, the stadium will serve as the future home field for George Washington Carver High School while also remaining available to students across NOLA Public Schools. The facility will feature an artificial turf field, a state of the art track, seating for approximately 3,700 spectators, locker rooms, concessions, a press box, a scoreboard, parking, and landscaped gathering spaces designed to serve both students and the broader community. More information about the project can be found at 9th Ward Stadium.

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

The project has not come without challenges. Community leaders acknowledged that funds were mishandled when the initiative first began in 2019. Despite those setbacks, supporters remained committed to the vision and have successfully raised approximately $16 million toward construction. Organizers estimate an additional $3 million to $5 million will be needed to complete the project, with construction expected to wrap up by the summer of 2027.

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Among those helping celebrate the milestone were local donors, members of Congress, state representatives, city officials, and New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. Throughout the event, band students from George Washington Carver High School played joyfully under the Louisiana sun while alumni reflected on what the stadium could mean for future generations.

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves — whose Louisiana-founded company became a major supporter of the project — shared a message that resonated.

“It’s not about what you make, but what you give,” Graves said.

His words reflected the spirit of a project rooted in community investment rather than profit. Graves noted that sports helped shape his own life by teaching leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and resilience. These are all lessons he hopes young people will continue to learn in this field for decades to come.



Once referred to as the “Field of Dreams,” this project has been a labor of love for many community members and now it has finally broken ground.

New Orleans City Councilman Eugene Green summed up the moment with a familiar phrase.

“If you build it, they will come,” he shared at the event.

For many residents, the groundbreaking was proof that meaningful investment in historically underserved communities is possible. As construction begins, supporters hope the stadium becomes more than a sports venue. They envision a gathering place where young people can thrive, families can connect and a neighborhood can continue writing its next chapter.

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

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Raising Cane's Stadium Groundbreaking Marks Major Investment In New Orleans’ Historic 9th Ward was originally published on newsone.com