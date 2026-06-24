Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens

Source: Instagram / jastalkslaw

June is quickly coming to an end, but our pride in the queer queens dominating both the industry and the timeline is forever, thanks to Women Crush Wednesday.

As we venture into the last two weeks of Pride Month, Madamenoire is doubling down on our commitment to celebrating our LGBTQIA+ baddies year-round. The world does not move unless they do.

Whether it’s Choyce Brown serving up sensual seduction with a wine glass in tow, Victoria Monet showing us how manifestation works in real-time as the opener for the European leg of Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, and more of our lesbian, bisexual, and trans beauties, there are so many faces worth highlighting and celebrating for the latest rendition of Women Crush Wednesday.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens we’re shining a spotlight on this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can’t Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27