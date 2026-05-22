'Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced' Preview: A Sea Worthy Remake

The remake stays true to the original, with enhanced visuals and improved controls for a better gameplay experience.

Ship combat is challenging but satisfying, with new weapons and tactics to master.

The remake could revitalize the Assassin's Creed franchise, potentially paving the way for remakes of other beloved entries.

Ubisoft / Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed Black Resynced is no longer Ubisoft’s worst-kept secret, after the game studio finally pulled the curtain off the remake of the 2013 game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and we got to play 4 hours of it.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is considered one of the best entries into the AC franchise and the best pirate video game ever made (sorry, Skull & Bones). It’s also the one Assassin’s Creed game I didn’t finish, so I didn’t know everything about it. I went into my preview with a pretty clean slate, having only experienced a small portion of the original, but I still had a good idea of what to expect.

After my meaty hands-on experience with the game, I was left with the impression that Ubisoft approached this remake by playing it safe, aiming to deliver the definitive version of one of its past popular Assassin’s Creed games.

If Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It

Ubisoft

Based on the build of the game I got to experience, Ubisoft devs took the age-old approach, “if ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and honestly, that’s a great thing because the OG game was great on so many levels.

Like the 2013 game, Black Flag Resynced is absolutely gorgeous. The Caribbean setting is already a vibrant, lush, and massive world, and the Ubisoft Anvil Engine takes the game’s look and feel to another level.

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I marveled at the vibrant blue skies and ocean waters, occasionally featuring whales breaching, as I took the helm of the Jackdaw and the crew sang shanties. I soaked in the jungle environments and was amazed, looking at the waters crashing against the shores of the islands located across the map I was able to travel to during my preview.

The controls have been modernized to make Edward Kenney handle more like recent Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

The new parry is a welcome addition, along with Edward’s new action-heavy attacks, allowing you to take control of battles with multiple enemies. Combine that with the leg sweeps, kicks, and Edward’s sword and pistol, and you’re in for a swashbuckling good time while dispatching foes.

Edward also moves a lot better and can now freely crouch, making stealth easier, taking a page out of the most recent release, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Ubisoft

Ship combat is fun, but can be difficult at times. I found myself having to replay a couple of battles a few times, but once I got the hang of all of the different weapons and how to reduce damage from enemy ships.

Black Flag Resynced Could Be The Shot In The Arm The AC Franchise Needs

As mentioned before, I never played 2013’s Black Flag to completion, but after experiencing a significant sample of Ubisoft’s first true remake with Resynced, I’m very eager to experience Edward’s story.

This game isn’t just a facelift; it’s most definitely a bona fide reimagining of a classic that could help reinvigorate a franchise desperate to find its footing, and if Ubisoft can pull this off, who knows, maybe we will see a remake of Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed II, which are both personal favorites of mine.

One can dream, right?

'Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced' Preview: A Sea Worthy Remake was originally published on hiphopwired.com