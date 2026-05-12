RHOA: Drama Between Porsha & Kelli Heats Up
RHOA: Drama Between Porsha & Kelli Heats Up, Along With Angela And Pinky
On Sunday, the drama reached a perilously petty peak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as tensions between Kelli Potter and Porsha Williams exploded during the ladies’ trip to Dallas. Adding to the drama, Angela Oakley didn’t hold back, subtly shading two housewives who implied she had to “lie on her back” for her success.
Kelli Potter vs. Porsha Williams
The chaos erupted between Porsha and Kelli after they traded jabs about those looming accusations of sleeping with married men.
On Sunday’s episode, Kelli and Porsha revisited the accusations and shaded Porsha for only sending a bouquet to the grand opening of her restaurant.
Porsha quickly fired back, reminding Kelli that she previously said she didn’t want “broken flowers from a broken person.”
From there, the argument spiraled into those accusations about sleeping with married men.
Porsha revisited claims she had previously confronted Kelli regarding an alleged affair during the BET Awards weekend. In a confessional, Porsha claimed she saw a text message sent from the unnamed man to one of her friends moments after he allegedly “got out of the bed f-ing Kelli.” During the group confrontation, Porsha also accused Kelli of having suggested in an earlier interview that she had relationships with married men.
Shockingly, Phaedra Parks said she believed she knew the identity of the man involved, but refused to reveal his name out of respect for his wife and family, who she said could potentially feel “the brunt of the pain” from the allegations, during a confessional.
But that didn’t stop Kelli from cranking up the heat. As the two argued, she once again accused Porsha of being involved with married men and escalated the argument by bringing up Porsha’s past relationship with R. Kelly. Notably, in her 2021 memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha described her former sexual relationship with the singer as “chaotic” and “detrimental,” according to Variety.
Even after R. Kelly’s name entered the conversation, the heated exchange continued with even more shocking accusations. Before the episode ended, Porsha accused Kelli of trying to “scissor” her, a moment that left viewers stunned.
The “scissoring” conversation will apparently continue in the next episode with Porsha alleging that Kelli wanted to hook up with her after seeing her naked.
More on the flip!
Pinky Cole vs. Angela Oakley
Meanwhile, tensions between Pinky Cole and Angela Oakley also remained sky-high following their explosive verbal showdown the week before.
Pinky expressed frustration over being labeled “aggressive” by Angela and some of the other women and later vented to Kelli about the ongoing drama.
Pinky suggested Angela may be jealous of her accomplishments because she considers herself “self-made.”
“I built my business on my back,” Pinky said, adding that she didn’t get where she is by “laying on her back,” like Angela did, according to the restaurateur.
“I didn’t have to lay on my back to get here.”
The comment quickly made its way back to Angela after the episode aired.
“What I won’t do is let anybody reduce my life to ‘laying on my back.’ That’s lazy, disrespectful and honestly says more about how they see women than it says about me,” Angela wrote in a post on X Sunday.
“Do better minion and meat munching Monique,” she added referencing an episode of the 90’s show, Martin and accusations that Pinky, the founder of Slutty Vegan, actually eats meat.
Kelli Potter called Porsha Williams “delusional” during her WWHL interview on Sunday
Kelli also had some things to get off her chest about that explosive fight with Porsha. The reality TV star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday night, where she addressed several of Porsha’s claims directly.
When asked about the rumor that she tried to “scissor” Porsha, Kelli called the accusation “delusional.” She also explained her now-viral comment comparing Porsha’s vagina to a “hot chili cheese Frito Pie” during their argument.
“It’s a little hotter than usual,” she joked.
Kelli also denied reading Porsha’s memoir to learn details about her relationship with R. Kelly, saying she “never” picked up a copy. However, when it came to accusations about sleeping with married men, the celeb pointed to Porsha’s relationship with Simon Guobadia, noting how he was still navigating divorce proceedings with Falynn Pina when he and Porsha became involved.
“Well, she slept with Simon and he was married at the time when she slept with him,” Potter told Andy Cohen.
Kelli also recalled that comment Porsha made, saying “she should f***” Angela Oakley’s husband, Charles Oakley, following an argument.
“She definitely stated that when we were in Nashville at the pool and she said that, you know, if Angela didn’t leave her alone, then she would f*** Charles,” Kelli claimed.
As for the allegations surrounding the BET Awards weekend, Kelli denied any knowledge of them.
“I have no clue and I’m dying to find out at this point. I mean, have you heard a name?” she asked Cohen on Sunday night.
What do you think of the latest RHOA drama? Thoughts?
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RHOA: Drama Between Porsha & Kelli Heats Up, Along With Angela And Pinky was originally published on bossip.com