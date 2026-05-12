HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire's Women To Know Breakfast Recap
The Beauties At HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know Breakfast
- Prominent beauty leaders like Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff were honored at the event.
- Attendees enjoyed family-style meals, custom cocktails, and a beauty confessional photo booth by Juvia's Place.
- The event showcased diverse fashion and networking among the beauty industry's top professionals.
On an overcast Wednesday in the heart of NYC, HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s 2026 Women To Know class Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff gathered to be celebrated over a breakfast sponsored by Juvia’s Place. Beauty editors, tastemakers, influencers, and beauty insiders converged underneath intrinsically woven foliage at the at the EDITION Hotel in Times Square where we enjoyed family style entrees, and drinks with custom Women To Know ice cubes.
Upon entry, attendees were greeted by Juvia’s Place products and a deluxe gift bag with products from the founders and other brands. A Clickn It photo booth a.k.a beauty confessional by Juvia’s Place was set against a textured green backdrop and produced by Renae Bluitt.
The dress code called for garden chic and the ladies didn’t disappoint in flowy dresses, pastels, prints and bold spring colors. Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Director, Sponsor & Affiliate Content, and the SVP of Content at iOneDigital, Allison McGevna, offered opening remarks.
Krystal Holmes, Senior Editorial Project Manager, introduced Danessa Myricks, who graciously accepted her flowers with a humbled acceptance speech. MN’s Managing Editor Danica Daniels then introduced Ashunta Sheriff, who attended the invite-only soiree with her mother. HB’s Editorial Director Shamika Sanders presented Janell Stephens with her bouquet. Shamika came back to present Chi Chi Ebiru, the founder of Juvia’s Place, her flowers for coming on as the sponsor for the event.
Keep scrolling for more beautiful faces and fashion at HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know breakfast.
Mattie Reynolds
Keyaira Boone, Keith Major
Ashunta Sheriff
Jordan Benston
Kayla Greaves and Danielle James
Keyaira Kelly
Renae Bluitt
Cristina Pines and Emily Maldonado
Tavia Mapp, Allison McGevna, Danielle James
Renae Bluitt, Bevy Smith, Michelle James
The Beauties At HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know Breakfast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com