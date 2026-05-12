Epstein Paid Trump Ally Steve Bannon’s Medical Bills

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

A new financial link between one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed within a document from the files of the deceased financier from 2018.

The document from the released packet of files contains a text message exchange between Epstein and far-right conservative Steve Bannon, who is one of Trump’s closest allies and a former strategist. In the conversation which ranges from June 29 to July 3, the two discuss various topics, including Bannon’s personal health.

Epstein volunteered the personal cellphone number of Dr. Bernard Kruger, a health practitioner based in Manhattan, New York City, to Bannon. “I need to keep you WITH prostate,” Epstein wrote. “Kruger is super confidential.”

Kruger would step down from his roles at the Atria Health and Research Institute and Sollis Health in March, after his ties to Epstein were revealed. According to reporting from the New York Times, he allegedly provided private emergency room services to Epstein in an annual membership worth $15 million.

“Great,” Bannon replied. In response, Epstein added: “Your medical expenses from a to z have been covered by me — least I could do,” to which Bannon responded, “Stop!” Another document showing iMessages between Epstein and director and actor Woody Allen also showed more correspondence between Epstein and Bannon, with both of their names redacted.

That conversation, highlighted by Big True Crime podcaster Heather Ashley in a post on the Threads social media network, also showed one striking comment by Epstein regarding a possible dinner with Bannon and Allen, where Epstein asked, “Too many pedos in one place?”

The resurgence of mentions of Bannon with regards to Epstein come as there is a consistent push for the Trump administration to release more of the Epstein files without any redactions. The released documents concerning

Bannon and Epstein contain their correspondence until 2019.

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Epstein Paid Trump Ally Steve Bannon’s Medical Bills was originally published on hiphopwired.com