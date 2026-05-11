Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Two of Centennial High School’s most famous alums came home for a major move forward.

Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar returned to their old school in Compton to help break ground for a new construction project. Hip-Hop legend Will.i.am. and longtime Congresswoman Maxine Waters were also in attendance.

Dre attended Centennial during his freshman year in 1979. However, he transferred the following year to Fremont High in South Central due to poor grades, a fact that he jokingly referenced during his speech on Thursday.

“Sometimes you hear that term full-circle. Well, this is a full-circle moment for me because I did actually attend this high school,” Dre spoke. “Well, sometimes I attended.”

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The music mogul reflected on what the moment meant to him and the impact he hopes the project will have on future generation of students.

“On this day, I’m making a commitment and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I’m embracing the power of investing forward,” he continued. “Now you may not know this about me, but I only in invest in things that have a powerful impact.”

“Today isn’t just about a new building, it’s about the promise I kept to the city that made me, point, blank, period. And this groundbreaking is where the vision we shared for years finally hits the pavement.”

Dre was very instrumental in the school’s new design, offering advice on amenities such as recording studios.

While he didn’t share any comments, K.Dot. who graduated from Centennial in 2005, was all smiles during the ceremony, in full support of the project.

Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton was originally published on hiphopwired.com