Sundresses & Seersuckers is a beloved, fashion-forward cultural tradition in Atlanta, supporting scholarships and mentorship.

The event prioritizes both celebration and service, creating opportunities and fostering Black joy and community.

Organizers emphasize the event's local roots and impact, beyond celebrity sightings, as the true heart of the experience.

Atlanta showed up and showed out once again as Sundresses & Seersuckers returned in 2026, trading its usual status as the unofficial kickoff to summer for a star-studded springtime spectacular that delivered Southern sophistication and fashion-forward philanthropic flair.

Source: @AJCalloway, Larry Johnson, Kerri Phox

The long-running affair, now firmly cemented as one of the city’s most anticipated cultural traditions, drew thousands to a multi-day experience that went far beyond a day party, delivering a carefully curated weekend centered on not just sharp suits and curve-caressing sundresses, but community, connection, and impact.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

Hosted by the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the event continued its evolution from a single gathering into a four-day destination that fused fashion-forward flair with philanthropic purpose. Attendees traveled from across the country to take part in the festivities, which ultimately support the Commitment to Excellence 501(c)(3), an organization that has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to young Black men since 2009.

From the opening moments, the weekend unfolded intentionally.

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Thursday’s golf outing and “19th Hole” social set the tone, followed by a high-energy Friday “Prequel” packed with multiple music rooms and a choose-your-own-vibe atmosphere.

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

By Saturday, the focus shifted to wellness and community with a morning bootcamp and panel discussions before the main event took over the Home Depot Backyard.

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

The flagship experience delivered exactly what attendees have come to expect. A sea of crisp seersucker, flowing summer silhouettes, curated lounges, elevated VIP sections, and a vibrant showcase of Black-owned beverage brands, all underscored by an environment that prioritized both safety and sophistication.

But beyond the aesthetic, the weekend’s influence extended into culture and conversation.

Notable attendees included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has long supported the event as a cornerstone of the city’s cultural calendar, all while being sure to rep his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

Political powerhouse Jasmine Crockett and civil rights attorney Ben Crump also made appearances, hosting a fireside chat about Crump’s book “Worse Than A Lie” adding thoughtful dialogue to the weekend’s programming for an audience that included Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

The guest list also included stars in entertainment and reality TV, with appearances from Quad Webb and Cecil Whitmore of Married to Medicine, Ralph Pittman, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as 106 & Park’s AJ Calloway, actor Isaac Keys of Power Book IV: Force, and radio legend Ed Lover.

Together, they added an extra layer of visibility to an event that has always been about more than celebrity sightings, as the organizers emphasized to BOSSIP.

“This event is about the people,” said S&S co-chair Larry Rasberry, noting that they’ve vowed to never center it around a celebrity headliner. “It’s not about a national recording artist. It’s about Sundresses & Seersuckers, the patrons and our sponsors, and most importantly, those that we’re able to impact.”

And for attendees, the appeal remains both immediate and lasting.

News producer Jason Keith Ingram, a two-year attendee, summed up the sentiment from the ground with an unfiltered endorsement of the experience.

“The best thing about SNS is Black people are having a great time,” he told BOSSIP. “You’re missing it. Yhis is just my second one and I’ll never miss another,” he added, likening the weekend lineup to the early days of ESSENCE fest. Jason Keith Ingram (L), Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

That same sentiment of Black joy taking center stage was echoed by Justin Valentine, a member of the Delta Mu Mu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., who leads sponsorships and marketing for the event and has a front-row seat to its growth and impact.

“Success looks like thousands of folks descending on downtown Atlanta and having a good time, raising money for our scholarship and our mentoring program and giving the beautiful folks that come into the city a fun time,” Valentine told BOSSIP.

He added that despite a schedule shift due to global sporting events, the 2026 edition still delivered strong attendance and sold-out moments, further underscoring its influence on the city.

“We obviously had to move our day because of the World Cup and FIFA, but we actually sold out. We still had a great crowd, great attendance,” he said, noting the visible presence of city leadership like Mayor Andre Dickens and the event’s growing footprint. Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

That footprint extends beyond culture into commerce, with organizers pointing to a growing economic impact that reaches well into seven figures for Atlanta’s downtown corridor.

For Valentine, one of the most meaningful moments comes from stepping back and absorbing the moment.

“At one point during the main event on Saturday, I go to the top and just kind of look down and take it all in. You see over 15,000 individuals that come out and celebrate with us, and I don’t take that for granted,” he said.

He also emphasized that while others may attempt to replicate the experience, S&S’s magic is a unique mix of city, culture, and execution.

“I can give you the recipe, but just like my grandma says, it ain’t gonna taste the same,” Valentine added, pointing to Atlanta’s unmistakable energy and the organization’s hands-on approach as key ingredients.

At its core, Sundresses & Seersuckers remains centered on impact.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

Proceeds from the weekend continue to fund mentorship initiatives, scholarships, and leadership development through Commitment to Excellence’s Black Rhinos program, ensuring that every ticket, toast, and tailored look contributes to something larger.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerri Phox

That balance of celebration and service sets the well-dressed weekend apart, and its legacy lies in the doors it opens and the opportunities it creates.

Will YOU be at the next SNS?

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Atlanta's Star-Studded Sundresses & Seersuckers Delivers Community, Connection & Advancement was originally published on bossip.com