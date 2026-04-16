15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage

Source: Getty Images Let’s be real: when people talk about “Black celebrities,” the list usually looks the same. But, identity isn’t always that obvious, and for a lot of well-known names… their Black heritage either flies under the radar or gets left out of the conversation, intentionally. MORE: Choir to Cypher: 18 Rappers Who Have Ties to Church For some, it traces back to a parent or grandparent. For others, it shows up in more layered family histories that don’t always get talked about. Either way, these celebs all have Black roots that might surprise you.

Vin Diesel Born Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel has spoken about being a person of color, though he’s kept specific details about his biological father private. His stepfather is Black, and Diesel identifies with a “multicultural” background. Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Pope Leo XIV Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The current Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, has Haitian and Creole blood. His maternal grandfather is reported to be Haitian, grandmother to be Creole. Records show that Pope Leo’s mother was the “mixed-race daughter” of Black property owners. Source: Vatican Pool / Getty

Carol Channing The Broadway legend revealed late in life that her father was Black. This was a truth her family kept hidden during her early career due to the racial climate of the time. Source: Joe McNally / Getty Sofia Richie Daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia has Black heritage through her father, though her white-passing appearance often leads people to overlook it. Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Halsey Halsey is biracial; her father is Black, and she’s been open about navigating identity, privilege, and being perceived as white-presenting in the industry. Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty Paula Patton Paula Patton is biracial, with a Black mother and a white father, and has often spoken about embracing both sides of her heritage. Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Wentworth Miller Best known for Prison Break, Miller has a multiracial background that includes Black, Jamaican, English, German, and Jewish ancestry. Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty Jason Kidd The NBA Hall of Famer is biracial: his father is Black and his mother is Irish American. Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

Slash Born Saul Hudson, Slash’s mothe, Ola Hudson, is Black and was as a famous costume designer for major artists. His father is white and English. Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty Maya Rudolph Daughter of legendary singer Minnie Riperton, Maya Rudolph proudly represents her Black and Jewish heritage. Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Kris Humphries Humphries has Black heritage through his father, who is African American, though it’s not widely discussed. Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty Hailee Steinfeld Hailee has a diverse background that includes African American ancestry through her maternal grandfather, along with Filipino and European roots. Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty