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10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft

For most of these young men, Thursday night in Pittsburgh will be the most important moment of their lives.

Years of early mornings, film sessions, injuries, doubts, and sacrifices all come down to one phone call.

The NFL Draft is more than a transaction.

It’s the fulfillment of a dream that started in youth leagues, backyard games, and high school gyms across the country.

This year’s class may not have the flashiest top-end talent, but it’s deep, gritty, and full of players with a chip on their shoulder.

And when the picks start rolling in on Thursday night, don’t be surprised if a few names catch you off guard.

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These are 10 players who have done everything right to earn their shot and who just might hear their name called in Round 1 before most people expect it.

Take a look below at 10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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1. Jacob Rodriguez, Edge, Texas Tech

Don’t sleep on Rodriguez. His big-play production (13 forced fumbles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions) holds some attention, and he could come off the board sooner than previously expected. If a team gets aggressive, he could be a legitimate first-round sneak.