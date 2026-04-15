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WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026

The WNBA Round 1 Draft picks are in. See who got selected, where they're headed, and what every pick means for the season ahead.

Published on April 15, 2026

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2026 WNBA Draft
Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty

The Round 1 WNBA Draft picks are in, and the league’s next generation of stars now know where they’ll be calling home. This year’s class is also making history off the court. Thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement, the salary cap has jumped nearly five times over, rising to $7 million in 2026, up from $1.5 million in 2025, according to the WNBA, meaning every drafted player who makes a roster will earn more than any WNBA player did last year. 

TRENDING: WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing


The No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, who is coming from UConn to play for the Dallas Wings, will take home $500,000 in year one, which is more than six times what last year’s top pick earned.  This draft class is stepping into a new era of women’s basketball where talent finally comes with a paycheck to match.


Check out this year’s WNBA round 1 Draft Picks. 

TRENDING: Dallas Wings Welcome UConn’s Azzi Fudd As No.1 Draft pick

Azzi Fudd

From Uconn to Dallas Wings

Olivia Miles

From TCU to Minnesota Lynx

Awa Fam Thiam

From Spain to the Seattle Storm

Lauren Betts

From UCLA to Washington Mystics

Gabriela Jaquez

From UCLA to Chicago Sky

Kiki Rice

From UCLA to Toranto Tempo

Iyana Martín Carrión

From Spain to The Portland Fire

Flau’jae Johnson

From LSU to The Seattle Storm

Angela Dugalić

From UCLA to Washington Mystics

Raven Johnson

From South Carolina to Indiana Fever

Cotie McMahon

Ole Miss to Washington Mystic

Nell Angloma

From France to Connecticut Sun

Madina Okot

From South Carolina to The Shed New York

Taina Mair

From Duke to The Seattle Storm

Gianna Kneepkens

From UCLA to Connecticut Suns

WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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