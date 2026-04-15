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Purdue Football Head Coach Barry Odom recently called into the show to provide an in-depth recap of the Boilermakers’ spring football progress and share insights into his approach to building the program.

Reflecting on his experience at UNLV, where he successfully turned the program around, Odom noted similarities in his strategy at Purdue.

He emphasized the importance of balancing foundational development with leveraging the transfer portal, a necessity in today’s college football landscape.

Odom expressed optimism about the team’s growth during spring practices, particularly highlighting the offensive and defensive lines.

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He praised the offensive line for showing marked improvement in run blocking and quarterback protection, areas that were weaknesses last season.

On the defensive side, he commended the depth and versatility in the backfield, noting key contributions from transfers and returning players.

Addressing last season’s struggles, Odom was candid about the challenges of a 2-10 record but remained steadfast in his belief that the program is on the verge of a breakthrough.

He credited the team’s work ethic, offseason gains, and roster additions as reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 season.

When asked about Indiana University’s rapid turnaround and its impact on the rivalry, Odom acknowledged the Hoosiers’ success but stressed that his focus remains on Purdue’s progress.

“If I spend too much time thinking about what they’ve done, I lose sight of what we need to do,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to building a sustainable, winning culture in West Lafayette.

Barry Odom Reflects On Purdue Spring Football, Building The Program, And Rivalry Focus was originally published on 1075thefan.com