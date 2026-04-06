Ranking The Men's College Basketball Teams With The Most Nati...
Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships
- UCLA leads with 11 national titles, dominating the 1960s and 70s.
- Kentucky and UConn are next with 8 and 6 championships, respectively.
- North Carolina and Duke round out the top schools with multiple titles.
Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships
College basketball has long been a cornerstone of American sports, captivating fans with its blend of athleticism, strategy, and the sheer unpredictability of March Madness.
Over the years, the NCAA Tournament has become a stage where legends are born, dynasties are forged, and underdog stories come to life.
The journey to an NCAA national championship is no small feat.
It requires a perfect blend of talent, teamwork, and resilience to navigate the grueling tournament and emerge victorious.
Each championship win is a testament to the dedication of players, coaches, and fans who pour their hearts into the game.
Take a look below at Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships.
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UCLA – 11 Championships
Years: 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
Kentucky – 8 Championships
Years: 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012
Connecticut (UConn) – 6 Championships
Years: 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024
North Carolina – 6 Championships
Years: 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
Duke – 5 Championships
Years: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Indiana – 5 Championships
Years: 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987
Kansas – 4 Championships
Years: 1952, 1988, 2008, 2022
Florida – 3 Championships
Years: 2006, 2007, 2025
Villanova – 3 Championships
Years: 1985, 2016, 2018
Cincinnati – 2 Championships
Years: 1961, 1962
Louisville – 2 Championships (2013 title vacated)
Years: 1980, 1986
Michigan State – 2 Championships
Years: 1979, 2000
NC State – 2 Championships
Years: 1974, 1983
Oklahoma State – 2 Championships
Years: 1945, 1946
San Francisco – 2 Championships
Years: 1955, 1956
Teams with 1 Championship (Ranked by Most Recent Year)
Baylor – 1 Championship
Year: 2021
Virginia – 1 Championship
Year: 2019
Syracuse – 1 Championship
Year: 2003
Maryland – 1 Championship
Year: 2002
UNLV – 1 Championship
Year: 1990
Arizona – 1 Championship
Year: 1997
Arkansas – 1 Championship
Year: 1994
Michigan – 1 Championship
Year: 1989
Georgetown – 1 Championship
Year: 1984
Marquette – 1 Championship
Year: 1977
Loyola (Ill.) – 1 Championship
Year: 1963
Cincinnati – 1 Championship
Year: 1962
Ohio State – 1 Championship
Year: 1960
California – 1 Championship
Year: 1959
La Salle – 1 Championship
Year: 1954
Holy Cross – 1 Championship
Year: 1947
Stanford – 1 Championship
Year: 1942
Wyoming – 1 Championship
Year: 1943
Oregon – 1 Championship
Year: 1939
Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships was originally published on 1075thefan.com