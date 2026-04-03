LeBron Would’ve Pulled an “Eli Manning” to Skip Memphis Draft

LeBron criticized Memphis' hotels and questioned if the Grizzlies should stay in the city.

Other NBA players have previously voiced similar concerns about accommodations in Memphis.

Memphis officials and fans defend the city's reputation and the Grizzlies' importance to the community.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

LeBron James is once again at the center of conversation after comments about Memphis began circulating online, sparking strong reactions from basketball fans and city supporters alike. The Los Angeles Lakers star made the remarks during a casual conversation that was captured on camera and later shared across social media.

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The video shows James discussing the challenges of constant travel during an NBA season. While talking about long road trips and hotel stays, he referenced Memphis as one of the cities that players often complain about. His comments included frustration about staying in hotels while traveling and questioning whether the Memphis Grizzlies should remain in the city at all.

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During the conversation, James suggested that relocating the team to Nashville could be an option. He pointed out Nashville’s existing sports presence and entertainment scene, noting that the city already supports major attractions like professional hockey and large sporting venues. Though his remarks appeared to be part of a casual discussion, they quickly gained attention online and fueled ongoing debates about Memphis’ standing as an NBA market.

James also made it clear that he was not the only person in the league who has voiced concerns about Memphis. Over the past few years, other NBA figures have shared similar opinions about the city, particularly regarding hotel conditions and travel experiences. Players such as Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green have previously mentioned frustrations with accommodations during Memphis road trips.

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Even media personalities have weighed in. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken about his views on Memphis in the past, citing concerns about crime and infrastructure as reasons some players may not enjoy visiting the city. Those remarks have often drawn sharp responses from Memphis leaders and supporters who feel the city is being unfairly criticized.

The idea of relocating the Memphis Grizzlies to Nashville is not new. Rumors about a possible move have circulated for years, occasionally resurfacing whenever criticism about the city becomes public. In 2023, discussions about a Nashville relocation gained renewed attention after similar comments were made during a basketball podcast. That conversation also sparked backlash from fans who believe Memphis deserves to keep its NBA franchise.

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City officials and business leaders in Memphis have repeatedly defended the city’s reputation and emphasized the importance of the Grizzlies to the local community. Many residents see the team as a source of pride and economic growth, making relocation talk especially sensitive.

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While James’ comments may have been made in a relaxed setting, their impact has been anything but quiet. The video has reignited conversations about player experiences, city image, and the long term future of the Memphis Grizzlies.

For now, the team remains firmly rooted in Memphis, but the latest remarks serve as a reminder of how quickly casual comments from high profile athletes can spark major debates across the sports world.

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