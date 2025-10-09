Listen Live
Local

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over “Second Decision” Tease

A Lakers fan is suing LeBron James after believing his “Second Decision” was a retirement announcement, not an ad.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Turns out that not every Lakers fan was impressed by LeBron James’ second “decision”.

A 29-year-old fan named Andrew Garcia filed suit against James in Los Angeles’ small claims court. Garcia claims James deceived him by portraying the “Second Decision” announcement as a retirement reveal. Based on that belief, Garcia bought two tickets for a March 31, 2026 game at $432.83 each.

He is now demanding $865.66 in damages.

The allegedly misleading tease was later revealed to be an ad campaign with Hennessy. The lawsuit cites fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and related legal grounds.

LeBron has yet to publicly respond to the claims.

This legal move follows intense backlash from fans who felt duped by the build-up. The case could test how far marketing stunts can go before crossing into liability.

LeBron James Says His Wife Wants Him To “F-cking Retire” Soon As Social Media Remembers Tom Brady’s Marriage-Ending Decision

LeBron And Savannah James Gush Over Their Marriage In New Netflix Docuseries ‘Starting 5’

Every Game LeBron James Had Only One or No Assists

SEE ALSO

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over “Second Decision” Tease  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Colorado v TCU
2:38
Entertainment

Deion Sanders to Undergo Four-Hour Procedure for Blood Clots

10 Items
Celebrity

Serayah’s Most Stylish Moments: From Empire to Maternity, Her Style Speaks Volumes

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Pop Culture

Missy Elliott Joins Victoria’s Secret’s All-Female Power Lineup For The 2025 Fashion Show

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Hair

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Health

Black Men Beard Care: 9 Essential Grooming Steps Most Guys Skip

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close