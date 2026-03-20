Tasha K Lists Newly Renovated Home for Sale Amid $4M Cardi B Judgment

Tasha K lists her Georgia home for sale, signaling a change in lifestyle and financial priorities

Tasha K must pay Cardi B $1.2 million over 5 years after losing a high-profile defamation case

Tasha K previously filed for bankruptcy and launched a GoFundMe campaign to address the legal debt

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tasha K is making a major financial move as she works to manage the fallout from her legal battle with Cardi B. The media personality has officially listed her Georgia home for sale, signaling a shift in both her lifestyle and financial priorities.

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The property, which was recently renovated, sits in a desirable location with views of both a golf course and a lake. With modern upgrades already completed, the home is being marketed as move-in ready for potential buyers. Over the years, Tasha K used the house not only as a personal residence but also as a rental property, bringing in additional income.

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Now, however, she says maintaining the estate no longer fits into her current plans. She is reportedly preparing to split her time between South Florida and West Africa, making the Georgia property less practical to keep.

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While the relocation plays a role, the timing of the sale is hard to ignore. Tasha K is still dealing with the financial consequences of a high-profile defamation case involving Cardi B. In 2022, a jury awarded the rapper a $4 million judgment after finding that false and damaging claims had been made about her online.

The case quickly became one of the most talked-about legal battles in entertainment media, with Cardi B’s legal team arguing that the statements were made intentionally to gain attention and boost platform engagement.

In 2025, both sides reached an agreement that outlined how the debt would be repaid. Under that arrangement, Tasha K is expected to pay back a portion of the judgment—about $1.2 million—over a five-year period. Even with a structured plan in place, the financial pressure remains significant.

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At one point, Tasha K also filed for bankruptcy and launched a GoFundMe campaign, seeking millions in support as she described the debt as overwhelming. The move sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporters expressing sympathy while others questioned the approach.

Related Article: Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Related Article: ‘She’ll Die Still Owing Me Money’ — Cardi B Goes Off On Tasha K, Says Blogger Keeps Harassing Her Despite Losing Defamation Lawsuit

Meanwhile, Cardi B has continued to push for full transparency, requesting detailed financial records to ensure that the repayment agreement is being followed.

As Tasha K moves forward, selling her Georgia home appears to be part of a larger effort to stabilize her finances and adapt to a new chapter. While the situation continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of how lasting the impact of legal battles can be—especially when they play out in the public eye.

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