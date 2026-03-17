Techie Tuesday: Verizon Outages, Netflix Scam Alerts & AI Privacy

Verizon customers can get credits for service outages by contacting customer service.

Beware of Netflix phishing emails asking to update billing - go directly to Netflix's site.

New AI-enabled smart glasses can identify strangers, raising privacy worries.

Source: jabkitticha / Getty

Listeners got a mix of helpful alerts and eye-opening tech updates during a recent segment featuring Beyonce and Rickey Smiley, highlighting just how fast technology—and its risks—are evolving.

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To start, Beyonce addressed a major issue affecting thousands of users across the country. Reports of Verizon Wireless outages have been popping up in several major cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Central Florida. According to Downdetector, many customers have experienced service disruptions.

Beyonce also reminded listeners to take action when outages occur.

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“If you’re paying for service and it’s down, call customer service,” she said. “You may be owed a credit.”

She pointed out that Verizon previously issued customers a $20 credit after a similar outage earlier this year, encouraging users to hold companies accountable.

But the conversation quickly shifted to something even more concerning—a new Netflix phishing scam that is tricking users into giving away their personal information. The scam involves emails that appear to come directly from Netflix, claiming a payment issue and asking users to update their billing details.

“It looks so real, I almost got caught,” Beyonce admitted.

She warned that clicking these links could give scammers access to bank accounts, credit cards, and even personal devices. Her advice was simple: never click suspicious links. Instead, go directly to Netflix’s official website to verify any account issues.

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“Do not click on links. Ask for the actual website and go there yourself,” she stressed.

The segment also touched on rising concerns about AI and privacy, especially with new technology entering everyday life. Beyonce highlighted a shocking example involving modified smart glasses. According to reports, some developers have added facial recognition capabilities to wearable glasses, allowing users to identify strangers in real time—including their names, addresses, and social media profiles.

“It’s scary,” she said, noting how easily personal information can be accessed.

This raised concerns about how often people share personal details online, especially when it comes to children. Beyonce encouraged listeners to be more mindful of what they post.

Rickey Smiley added his own take on the growing tech landscape, joking but also acknowledging the seriousness of it all.

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“Technology is going to destroy the world,” he said. “And that’s what’s happening.”

In addition, Beyonce mentioned new tools designed to help people protect themselves, including an app that can detect nearby recording devices like smart glasses.

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The segment wrapped with a mix of humor and shock, including a bizarre new product—a Bluetooth-enabled urn that can play music while holding a loved one’s ashes.

While some of the updates were entertaining, the overall message was clear: as technology advances, staying informed and cautious is more important than ever.

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