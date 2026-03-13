UN Experts Condemn Deadly Missile Strike on Girls’ School in Irans

Missile strike killed over 160 children, mostly young girls, in a devastating attack on a civilian school.

Experts state intentional targeting of non-military educational facilities violates international law and may be a war crime.

Attack highlights broader challenges girls face in accessing education, especially in regions of conflict.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

United Nations human rights experts are expressing deep sorrow and outrage following a deadly attack on a girls’ primary school in Iran that reportedly killed more than 160 children.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The incident took place on February 28, 2026, in the city of Minab, located in Iran’s Hormozgan province. According to reports, a missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school while classes were in session. The attack occurred during a period of rising military tensions involving the United States and Israel in the region.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Officials say at least 165 students were killed in the strike, with many others injured. Most of the victims were young girls between the ages of 7 and 12. Large portions of the school building were destroyed as students and teachers were inside the classrooms.

In response to the tragedy, UN experts described the attack as a devastating assault on both children and education.

“A strike on a school represents a grave assault on children, on education, and on the future of an entire community,” the experts said in a joint statement. “There is no excuse for killing girls in a classroom.”

International humanitarian law clearly protects civilians, especially children, during armed conflict. Schools are considered civilian sites and are not permitted to be targeted unless they are being used for military purposes. Experts emphasized that intentionally attacking educational facilities that are not military targets could qualify as a war crime under international law.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The UN experts are now calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident to determine what happened and who may be responsible. They say accountability is essential whenever civilian lives are lost in armed conflict.

“An attack on a functioning school during class hours raises the most serious concerns under international law,” the experts said, stressing that civilians must never be treated as collateral damage.

Beyond the immediate loss of life, the experts also highlighted the broader impact such attacks have on young girls and their access to education. In many parts of the world, girls already face significant barriers to attending school, including poverty, discrimination, and safety concerns.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The destruction of a school during an active school day, they said, represents one of the most extreme examples of how war can suddenly erase opportunities for children.

“The killing of girls in a classroom extinguishes not only young lives but also the hopes and opportunities education makes possible,” the experts said.

Related Article: Understanding The US And Iran’s Long And Complicated History

Related Article: Everything We Know About The Conflict In Iran

They also noted that women and girls in Iran already face long-standing social and legal challenges that affect their rights and access to education, justice, and equality.

UN officials are urging all sides involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and take steps to protect civilians moving forward. They also called for support and assistance for the families who have lost loved ones in the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the survivors who now face unimaginable trauma,” the experts said.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE