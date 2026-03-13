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ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood 2026

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Olandria, Zendaya, Wunmi Mosaku, Kerry Washington & Other Stunners Sizzle & Slay Sisterly Soirée

Published on March 13, 2026

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Black women are dreamy, like the sky blue backdrop at this year’s ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon where your faves sizzled and slayed the sisterly soirée.

Source: Savion Washington/Variety/ Monica Schipper

The beauties of Black Hollywood assembled in the glow of sunny LA, where it’s always golden hour. The evening’s honorees: Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler, with the Luminary Spotlight on the women of Sinners have hit the cloud dancer colored carpet in chic looks that captured the essence of the annual event.

Olandria Carthen shimmered in a gold gown by Sergio Hudson. Zendaya, amid marriage rumors, showed up to the ceremony in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Cache dress featured on Sex In The City, showing off her svelte figure and Law Roach’s unlimited pull power.

Olandria Carthen

Everyone’s favorite it girl, Olandria Carthen, turned heads in a gold Sergio Hudson gown with a plunging neckline.

2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony
Source: Variety / Getty

But our favorite part of her flawless look is her undeclining face card. The glam on this is perfection.

Zendaya

Was Zendaya sending us a hint in this classic white look? According to her longtime stylist Law Roach, the beloved actress got married to her boo Tom Holland, in a private ceremony.

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

And by her glow, she’s giving us something to talk about.

Wunmi Mosaku

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Pregnant and glowing, Wunmi Mosaku was all smiles on the BWIH carpet in a black gown with pearl accents and peplum design. Her natural hari was styled in afro with side part adding to the drama of the effortless look.

Zinzi and Ryan Coogler

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Zinzi Coogler and the women of ‘Sinners’ are being honored at the event and Zinzi looked the part in a fun and flirt sequin dress with nude pumps. Her hubby matched her fly in a dapper suit and his signature lenses.

Kerry Washington

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Jayme Lawson

2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony
Source: Variety / Getty

‘Sinners’ star Jayme Lawson looked radiant in a corset top and skirt set.

Marsai Martin

Host of the evening Marsai Martin debuted a mature cut and completed the look with a taupe mini dress and cape.

Cynthia Bailey

RHOA star and former model Cynthia Bailey brought the sunlight in this gold metallic strapless gown.

Chase Infiniti

2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Honoree Chase Infiniti is quickly becoming a fashion darling. She stood out in dramatic one-shoulder Schiaparelli gown and eye-popping liner.

Chloe Bailey

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Chloe Bailey showed out in a bold Harris Reed design and long braid.

Niecy Nash

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Niecy Nash showed off her curves in a flirty floral mini dress and Valentino pumps.

Kandi and Riley Burruss

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Mother and daughter duo Kandi and Riley Burruss clayed the carpet together. Even with family dram in the headlines, the two are smiling and that’s their best accessory.

Halle Bailey

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Halle Bailey took a break from promoting her romantic comedy ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ with Regé-Jean Page to enjoy the festivities in a flowy look.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Our favorite school teacher gave us a fashion lesson on the BWIH carpet serving effortless chic in a tweed skirt a t-shirt.

Mya

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Mya, one of the BWIH performers for the event, looked forever young in a black button-up and airy skirt.

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ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Olandria, Zendaya, Wunmi Mosaku, Kerry Washington & Other Stunners Sizzle & Slay Sisterly Soirée was originally published on bossip.com

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