Patrick Beverley Explains The Night Of His Arrest: “I’m Glad The Truth Is Finally Out”

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Late last year, Patrick Beverley was arrested in Texas on a felony charge of family violence after allegedly assaulting his sister.

The charges were dropped last month, and now the former NBA player turned podcaster is telling his side of the story, in a 14-minute YouTube video entitled “My Response To The Arrest.”

“I’d never hurt my sister,” he says while sitting in a pristine white, decorated home wearing his best business casual fit. “I can’t wait till the truth come out.”

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He breaks down exactly what happened that night, saying he got a call from his mom around 3 a.m., saying, “I need you to come over here fast.”

This isn’t the first time he’s had to rush home because his sister didn’t come home on time after being with her boyfriend.

“Last year, someone called police on my mom, CPS got involved threatened to take my sister,” he says, adding that it’s a “constant battle dealing with a young teenager who’s in love.”

Once he arrives at the home, he pulls his sister by the arm into another room to speak, and that’s when the boyfriend leaves.

“He walks out the door and my sister, like, runs up behind him,” he remembers, as he grabbed her by the hoodie to stop her.

The boyfriend calls the police, and once they arrive, Beverley’s sister explained the alleged assault to the officers, which he denies.

“You know… and they’re talking to my sister. My mom like, ‘That didn’t happen. What are you saying?’ Next thing you know, I’m detained.”

Beverley gets detained and put into the back of a police car as more law enforcement begin to show up. Then, his sister wants to change her story.

“And then my sister runs right to the truck, like, ‘No, that didn’t happen. What are you guys doing?'” he recalled. “And I’m telling everybody, ‘Calm down, let them do their job,’ not knowing at all that I’m about to be locked up.”

He explains that once he arrived at the station, the police were cordial, and instead of going into protective custody, he decided to go into the general population to play basketball. He made bail, but calls it the “most uncomfortable experience” he’s ever been in.

“I’m glad the truth is finally out. And through it all, you know, I got a crazy blessing. I still get to play basketball, especially in Greece now,” he said as the video ends.

See social media’s reaction to Beverley’s side of the story below.