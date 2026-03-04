8 Black-Owned Shoe Brands You Need On Your Radar

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

If your shoe closet is craving something bold, luxurious, and culture-forward, this is your sign. These Black-owned shoe brands are delivering craftsmanship, statement design, and serious fashion credibility. From architectural boots to inclusive nude heels, here are the Black-owned shoe brands you should absolutely be shopping.

Let’s step into it.

1. Aminah Abdul Jillil

If glamour had a signature heel, it would be Aminah Abdul Jillil. Launched in 2012, the brand is known for bold yet feminine designs: think crystal embellishments, oversized bows, and silhouettes that demand attention. These are shoes made to be seen.

Founder Aminah’s background as a professional dancer (she’s shared stages with icons like Janet Jackson and Britney Spears) shows up in every design. The shoes move. They perform. They own the room.

In fact, Janet Jackson took to Instagram in February to gush about Aminah’s incredible collection, urging fans to purchase from the designer.

“The quality is incredible. The styles are incredible, it’s top-notch,” Jackson said.

Carried in more than 50 countries and stocked at luxury retailers like Harvey Nichols and Level Shoes, the brand has global reach. In 2019, Aminah was named Essence Magazine’s Accessory Designer of the Year during their Best In Black Fashion Awards ceremony.

If you love a dramatic heel moment, start here.