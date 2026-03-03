Listen Live
Tim Cindric Reflects on St. Pete, Team Penske Challenges, and...

Tim Cindric Reflects on St. Pete, Team Penske Challenges, and Olympic Inspiration

Published on March 2, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026

NTT INDYCAR Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tim Cindric Reflects on St. Pete, Team Penske Challenges, and Olympic Inspiration

Team Penske’s Tim Cindric joined Query & Company to reflect on the opening race of the IndyCar season at St. Petersburg, where his driver, Scott McLaughlin, secured a strong second-place finish after starting on pole.

Cindric praised McLaughlin’s performance, noting the team’s solid start but emphasizing their drive for more.

He also opened up about the challenges he faced last season after being let go due to team issues, including penalties and technical infractions.

Cindric expressed gratitude for the support he received during that time and shared his perspective on being brought back to Team Penske, describing it as a chance to rewrite the narrative and continue contributing to the team’s success.

Additionally, he recounted his memorable experience attending the Winter Olympics, highlighting the patriotism and inspiration he felt watching world-class athletes prepare and compete.

Cindric’s return to Penske and his reflections on both racing and life underscore his resilience and passion for motorsports.

Listen to the full interview below.

Tim Cindric Reflects on St. Pete, Team Penske Challenges, and Olympic Inspiration was originally published on 1075thefan.com

