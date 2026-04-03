Tia Mowry Is Back In Love — 5 Times She Soft-Launched Her Mystery Man

Source: Tia Mowry/IG:@tiamowry

Tia Mowry, 47, is embarking on a new journey of love.

Four years ago, the Sister Sister star had a family unit that included her husband Cory Hardrict, 46, and their two children Cree Hardrict, 14, and Cairo Hardrict, 7. But that changed when she made the jaw dropping announcement that her and Hardrict were separating after 14 years of marriage.

Since finalizing their divorce in 2023, Mowry’s been taking her followers on a joyride into her version of singlehood. On her social media that has looked like a rediscovery of self, parenting alone, and even tapping into her a spicy side. She leaned heavily into skits and sensual lip synching videos and she even dabbled into sultry wardrobe.

Now her life is looking a little different once again, as she has opened up her heart to someone new. Though she’s keeping her mystery person’s identity concealed, she is not quiet about the happiness and love that she’s feeling.

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1.Tia Mowry Says She Is Ready For Love

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The first clue Mowry dropped about her love life was her “I Am Ready For Love” video. She posted a clip of her sitting outside when she suddenly received a pop up text (which she shows on screen) of someone checking on her well-being. The Game star responds with a voice message telling the person that she is doing okay and “taking care of little Tia.” Suddenly she gets emotional and says, “I really feel like in these past three years, I have really gotten to know myself. There have been moments of – lots of moments of solitude and silence. But I feel like that is where growth happens.”

Mowry then reveals that her therapist gave her the okay to apply all of the growing, healing, and reading that she’s done and for her to get back out there. The clip ends with a bombshell of her saying “I’m ready to fall in love again. Like, I am ready for love.”