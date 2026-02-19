Florida Rep. Randy Fine Says He Prefers Dogs To Muslims, Now Faces Calls For His Resignation

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

MAGA Republicans just can’t seem to get it through their heads that their bigoted followers and constituents aren’t the only people who can see their online activity. And, to be fair, it’s because there’s largely no consequence for their racism, xenophobia and general bigotry, as the GOP is comprised of Trump-humping sycophants who lost any moral compass they might have had to begin with in 2016, and MAGA voters cast their ballots for President Donald Trump largely because Trump hates Muslims, immigrants and other assorted Black and brown people as much as they do.

Anyway, Democrats are currently calling for disciplinary action or the outright resignation of Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.), because he tweeted bigoted nonsense about Muslims being worth less than dogs, which was prompted by a Muslim person’s post about dog owners not cleaning up after their pets, or, to let Fine tell it, “Muslim activists are calling for dogs to be killed.”

From the Washington Post:

“If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” Fine said in a post Sunday on X, which he wrote in response to comments by a leader of a pro-Palestinian group about dog owners not cleaning up after their pets on New York City streets. Fine defended his comments during a television interview Tuesday. In response, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said Tuesday that Fine is “an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot.” Jeffries said it is “unacceptable” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (Louisiana) and other House Republicans have not forcefully criticized Fine, who has a history in his short tenure in Congress of making Islamophobic comments. Fine needs to be held “accountable,” Jeffries said. Jeffries said House Democrats “will not let the racist and bigoted behavior of Randy Fine go unchecked” and suggested the party could take disciplinary action if it wins control of the chamber in the November midterms “if not sooner.” Several House Democrats have called for Fine to resign or be disciplined by Republicans, who currently hold a narrow majority in the House.

Look, don’t get me wrong — in a perfect world, elected officials who spread white nationalist hate speech in public forums would be held accountable and ousted. But in this world, America elected a president who, along with his VP, disparaged an entire ethnic group by spreading hateful propaganda about them abducting and eating people’s pets, and has gone on to disparage other entire ethnic groups, and Republican lawmakers have done virtually nothing but egg on and assist with such rhetoric.

So, Democrats can certainly call for Fine to be punished, but they are putting this demand before a GOP-controlled Congress that has already made it abundantly clear that they are on the team that seeks to make white nationalism great again. It’s probably not going to happen, which is why Fine felt perfectly comfortable going on to declare that “Sharia law is a clear and present threat to the United States,” simply because Muslims exist here, which is a narrative Republicans have been spewing for years.

Again, let’s remember that the post Fine was responding to was relatively mundane, or would have been seen as such if not for the person of Islamic descent who posted it.

More from the Post:

Fine made his initial post in response to a comment made by activist Nerdeen Kiswani, who on Feb. 12 said on X that New York City was “coming to Islam” because many New Yorkers were complaining about how dog owners were not cleaning up after their pets and leaving dog poop all over the sidewalks. “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets,” Kiswani said Feb. 12. “Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.” Kiswani, who co-founded the pro-Palestine group Within Our Lifetime, said on the same X thread that she was joking. “It’s obviously a joke,” Kiswani said on X about her original post. “I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is [pooping] everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.”

Now, there are certainly plenty of dog lovers out there who would disagree with and even take great offense to the idea that dogs can’t be indoor pets, but if you think “Sharia law is a clear and present threat to the United States” just because a single Muslim person believes dog owners should use their pooper-scoopers when walking their dogs, it’s because you’re an Islamophobic bigot who is just looking for any excuse to be an Islamophobic bigot.

Unfortunately, being an Islamophobic bigot — or any kind of bigot, for that matter — isn’t necessarily an impeachable offense, and it certainly isn’t a deal-breaker for today’s Republican Party.

Fine will likely be fine, because white supremacists are as at home in the GOP as they would be at a Klan meeting. It’s just that simple.

