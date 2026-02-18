Meet the Young Black Mogul Building a Media Empire

Belton founded 7evenFirm Music Label to provide full-scale development for independent artists.

Meet Teleau Belton, a young Black entrepreneur and founder of Now That’s TV who is blowing up. The dynamic 36 year old is poppin’ with a cultural expansion across television, music, gaming, and community development. Best known for building a fast-growing television network and producing original films, Belton is now scaling his vision into a multi-platform ecosystem rooted in ownership, access, and long-term culturalimpact.

Music remains a key pillar of Belton’s expansion. In January 2026, he officially launched 7evenFirm Music Label, an independent imprint founded on principles of artist ownership, creative freedom, and long-term development. Headquartered in Atlanta, the label provides full-scale artist development, production, branding, marketing, digital distribution, and live performance opportunities.

7evenFirm’s initial roster includes Vanity Rose, an all-female group redefining modern R&B, and breakout recording artist Gwan Goodie, whose Caribbean-influenced sound and unapologetic energy are gaining national attention. Her hit single “Pay For It” has been building momentum across streaming platforms and social media, and she is currently in the studio working on her debut EP slated for release this year.

The label’s launch reinforces Belton’s broader strategy of building platforms that empower creators across industries

In addition to releasing music, 7evenFirm plans to host showcases, community events, and digital campaigns that strengthen fan engagement and elevate independent artists.

“Everything I do is about creating platforms,” Belton said. “Whether it’s television, film, food, music, gaming, or community spaces, it’s all connected. I’m focused on building ecosystems where people feel inspired, supported, and empowered.”

At the center of this growth is Now That’s TV, which is actively increasing its national presence with an expansion into Florida, positioning the network prominently among theleading Black-owned television platforms in the independent media space. With new original series, feature films, sports programming, and exclusive content in development, Now That’s TV is entering one of its most aggressive growth phases to date.

Belton is simultaneously activating culture on the ground. In Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, he has opened The Saucy Boodah which is rapidly becoming the happening creative hub in the city. More than a restaurant, the venue blendsbold flavors, art, and community energy, attracting creators, tastemakers, and cultural influencers and reflecting the pulse of Miami’s creative scene. He also launched Reckless Ink, a thriving new tattoo shop rockin’ innovative designs and adding another dimension to his lifestyle brand portfolio.

In Atlanta, Georgia, Belton is preparing to open a youth media centerin early February designed to give young creatives direct access to professional equipment, industry training, and mentorship in film, television, and digital production. The center reinforces Belton’s long-standing commitment to building access points into the entertainment industry for the next generation.

This summer, Belton will expand into interactive entertainment with the release of his first PlayStation 5 video game, further extending Now That’s TV’s content ecosystem into gaming and immersive digital experiences.

With Now That’s TV expanding into Florida and emerging as one of the top Black-owned television networks, The Saucy Boodah thriving in Wynwood, Reckless Ink opening doors for artists, a youth media center launching in Atlanta, a PS5 game dropping this summer, and 7evenFirm developing new music talent, Teleau Belton is powerfully shaping the future of Black-owned media and creative ownership.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

