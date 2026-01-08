Woman Fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis Identified as Renee Good

Federal agents fatally shot a U.S. citizen during an immigration enforcement operation

Local leaders condemned the shooting as reckless and unnecessary, rejecting claims of self-defense

The incident has intensified scrutiny of ICE operations and sparked protests in the community

Source: Scott Olson

A fatal shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has shaken Minneapolis and ignited intense debate over federal immigration enforcement tactics. Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a large-scale immigration operation carried out under the Trump administration, according to officials and witnesses.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in a snow-covered residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis. The area sits near long-established immigrant-owned markets and is less than a mile from the site where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020. Macklin Good was inside her SUV when federal agents approached the vehicle. Moments later, she was fatally shot in the head in front of a family member.

Video recorded by bystanders and circulated widely on social media shows an officer approaching Macklin Good’s Honda Pilot, which was stopped across the roadway. The officer appears to demand that she open the door and is seen grabbing the handle. As the vehicle begins to move forward, another officer positioned in front of the SUV draws his weapon and fires at least two shots at close range. The vehicle then veers forward, striking two parked cars before coming to a stop.

Federal officials quickly described the shooting as self-defense. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged that Macklin Good attempted to run over officers and labeled the incident an act of “domestic terrorism.” President Donald Trump echoed those claims online, defending ICE and its ongoing operations. Noem said the officer who fired the shots acted according to his training and cited a previous incident in which the same officer was injured during an encounter with an anti-ICE motorist.

Local leaders, however, strongly disputed that account. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly condemned the shooting, calling it reckless, unnecessary, and preventable. After reviewing the video footage, Frey rejected the self-defense claim outright and accused federal authorities of creating chaos in the city. He criticized the deployment of more than 2,000 federal officers to the Twin Cities, arguing that the crackdown has eroded trust and endangered residents.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also weighed in, calling the killing predictable and avoidable. While expressing outrage, he urged protesters to remain peaceful, warning that escalating tensions could lead to further harm. Walz said the state is prepared to deploy the National Guard if unrest grows.

The shooting sparked immediate protests at the scene, with hundreds gathering for a vigil later that evening. Demonstrators chanted for ICE to leave Minnesota and accused federal authorities of excessive force. Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes, sports, and activities for the following two days, citing safety concerns across the city.

Macklin Good’s family described her as a mother, wife, poet, and writer who had recently moved to Minnesota. Her mother confirmed that she leaves behind a 6-year-old child. A woman identified as her spouse was seen in video footage distraught near the crashed vehicle.

State and federal authorities have launched investigations into the shooting, though officials cautioned that the process is still in its early stages. Civil rights advocates and lawmakers, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, labeled the incident an example of state violence rather than lawful policing.

The killing marks at least the fifth death linked to recent immigration enforcement actions nationwide and has intensified scrutiny of ICE operations in major U.S. cities.

