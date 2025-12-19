Joy-Ann Reid Responds To Erika Kirk’s Strange Request To Hug
Girl, Get Out! Joy-Ann Reid Responds To Erika Kirk’s Strange Request To Hug Her & ‘Touch The Back Of Her Head’
Erika Kirk’s very public display of affection for Vice President JD Vance led to a wildfire of rumors suggesting that the recent widow and the married MAGA politician had an entanglement. Not for nothing, the deep hug and intimate head-rubbing looked crazy. This isn’t a case of the public making controversy out of whole cloth. The hug Kirk and Vance shared looked like the type of hug Drake gives your girlfriend before he DMs her to come to his hotel room later. It is what it is.
One of the people who was very public in her reaction to the rumored romance was Joy Ann Reid. The ousted MSNBC anchor recently appeared on the “I’ve Had It” podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan and said essentially that Vance’s current wife Usha would not fully satisfy the MAGA base’s lust for pure Ary-…American blood running through the Oval Office.
‘What most motivates MAGA? Hatred and non-white immigrants,’ Reid told co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan, noting that Vance may not be the heir apparent he thinks he is.
‘They can’t have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the brown Hindu wife,’ she continued.
‘They’re also Christian nationalists – that ain’t going to work. That’s why he’s throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she’s in on it. Right?’ Reid said.
During a speech sponsored by her deceased husband’s company, Turning Point USA, Erika took a moment to respond directly to Reid, saying that she “needs a hug” and, “I’ve got a good hug for you. I will even touch the back of your head.”
In response to the response, Joy Ann Reid took to Tik Tok to react to the viral clip of Erika offering her a little of the PDA she showed Vance.
Erika probably doesn’t know any Black women personally, but touching their hair is absolutely off limits unless you are invited to do so.
Joy clearly said “thanks, but no thanks”—Get Out meme included.
The post Girl, Get Out! Joy-Ann Reid Responds To Erika Kirk’s Strange Request To Hug Her & ‘Touch The Back Of Her Head’ appeared first on Bossip.
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- US Embassy Official Told Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is For White People Only, New Report Says
- Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year
- Urban One Radiothon For St. Jude Kids Raises $1.6 Million
- The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
Girl, Get Out! Joy-Ann Reid Responds To Erika Kirk’s Strange Request To Hug Her & ‘Touch The Back Of Her Head’ was originally published on bossip.com