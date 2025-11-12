Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.

Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!

