Snoop Dogg Adds Same-Sex Families to “Doggyland”

Snoop Dogg is showing a new side of himself — one that embraces love, inclusion, and learning.

After facing controversy in 2022 for criticizing Disney’s Lightyear over its depiction of a same-sex couple, the hip-hop legend has now taken major steps to show support for the LGBTQ community. Partnering with GLAAD, Snoop is participating in Spirit Day, an annual campaign that encourages people around the world to wear purple and stand against bullying toward LGBTQ youth.

In honor of Spirit Day, Snoop wore purple while sitting down for an open conversation with The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate, an openly gay artist who competed on Snoop’s team during the show. The two reflected on their friendship since The Voice and discussed the importance of acceptance, as Beloate shared his experiences with bullying growing up.

Snoop didn’t stop there. He and Beloate collaborated on a new track called “Love Is Love,” featured in an upcoming episode of Snoop’s animated children’s series, Doggyland, available on YouTube. The episode introduces a new puppy character named Zippy—voiced by Beloate—who joins the colorful cast led by Snoop’s character, Bow Wizzle. Together, the animated pups sing about family, kindness, and unconditional love.

The episode also breaks new ground for children’s programming by featuring same-sex families as part of the story. Through music and visuals, Doggyland delivers a message that every family deserves love and respect. “Our parents are different. No two are the same, but the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the puppies sing in one heartwarming scene.

Snoop says this moment represents an important evolution for the series and for himself. “It’s teaching parenthood. It’s teaching situations that kids in the world are going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, and melody,” he explained in his interview with Beloate. “This music is a bridge to bring understanding. Kids have questions about this stuff, and now hopefully we can help them understand that love is love.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, whether it’s two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is — love is the key.”

Meanwhile, Beloate is also making moves in his own career. After joining Snoop’s Death Row Records, he released his debut single “Show Me (How Fast You Can Break My Heart),” a vibrant pop track produced by Matias Mora. The song marks his first step as a solo artist after finishing as a finalist on The Voice.

Beloate said on Instagram that working with Snoop has given him the space to explore his true identity as an artist. “With the support of Snoop Dogg and Death Row, I’ve discovered what feels honest and true to me,” he wrote.

Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with Beloate and GLAAD represents a striking turnaround — from controversy to compassion. With Doggyland now championing messages of inclusion, Snoop’s latest project proves that growth, understanding, and love can always take center stage.

