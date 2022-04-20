Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Records Classics Will Live Exclusively On New App

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg made quite the big score after buying back Death Row Records and relaunching the legendary label, but some fans noticed some of the classic records from that time were missing from streaming services. The Doggfather explained in a recent interview that he intends to launch an app where those classics will live exclusively.

Uncle Snoop was a recent guest on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, naturally running through the Long Beach, Calif. native’s lengthy and still-ongoing career. As has been noted in earlier reports, Snoop elected to remove Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, his debut album Doggystyle, and Tha Dogg Pound’s Dog Food from Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music for streaming.

Snoop explained, “First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay. And those platforms get millions and millions and millions of streams and nobody gets paid other than the record labels, so what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform which is something similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and then the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

It appears that Snoop’s position is one of several artists in the industry share, and it is his aim to make sure that he gets the most bang for his buck over his label’s existing and future catalog.

“You can get a hundred million streams and you don’t make a million dollars, so what the f*ck is that? You want me to keep giving you my music, but somebody making the money and it ain’t me, and I can’t afford to keep doing that,” Snoop said in regards to how streaming services work.

The Death Row app is forthcoming according to the interview.

Check out the full Snopp Dogg Drink Champs appearance below.

