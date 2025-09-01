Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ While Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Karrueche Tran is in her dating bag, and we love it. Ever since buzz around a potential romance between the actress and NFL legend-turned-coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been circulating, the girls (and guys) have been wanting to know about her romantic status. Tran recently made an appearance on the “What’s Next with J. Ryan” podcast, where she spilled a little tea, but not much.

When asked whether she was dating, she replied simply, “Yeah, I’m dating.” And when pressed further on her current state, she added with a warm smile, “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.” She emphasized that she’s intentional about her relationships, preferring peace, respect, trust, and emotional fulfillment, concluding that these are qualities she won’t compromise on at this stage in her life.

Since July, when Tran was seen tearfully at Sanders’s bedside during his bladder cancer surgery, rumors have been swirling about a potential romance. In video footage released by his son’s media company, Well Off Media, Tran is captured supporting Sanders by explaining procedures, holding his hand, and showing emotional care, which sparked widespread speculation about the closeness of their relationship.

Karrueche Tran Is Enjoying Dating

Despite the pointed hints, Tran stopped short of naming Sanders or confirming the rumors directly. However, given her recent public presence during his health crisis and her poised remarks on dating, many perceive her words as a subtle nod to their connection. Meanwhile, Sanders himself has played coy: on a podcast appearance, he dodged questions about the speculation by joking about a poor connection and dropping out mid-response.

While Karrueche Tran hasn’t explicitly confirmed that she’s dating Deion Sanders, her heartfelt hospital show of support and candid comments about enjoying her love life certainly add fuel to the rumor fire, and whether she’s dating the mogul or not is her business. As long as she’s enjoying herself – that’s all that matters.

