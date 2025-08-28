Karen Huger Granted Early Release After DUI Sentence

Source: Arturo Holmes/GA / Getty

Karen Huger, best known to fans as the “Grande Dame” of The Real Housewives of Potomac, will soon be leaving prison earlier than expected. The 62-year-old reality star is set to be released on September 2, more than six months after she began serving her sentence for drunk driving. The news of her early release was first reported by The Jasmine Brand before being confirmed by PEOPLE, who also reached out to Huger’s representatives and Montgomery County officials.

Back in February, Huger was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended after being found guilty in connection to a DUI case. The charges included DUI, DWI, negligent driving, failure to control her vehicle speed, driving with a suspended registration, and several other violations. She was found guilty on nearly all counts except reckless driving. The arrest itself drew major attention after bodycam footage showed Huger slurring her words and stumbling while speaking with police. At the time she was taken into custody, she turned to her husband of 28 years, Ray, and reassured him by saying, “You will be alright. God’s got you.”

Later, during the Real Housewives of Potomac season nine reunion, Huger opened up about the footage and admitted she barely recognized herself. “I didn’t know her,” she confessed, explaining that she had blacked out before the impact and only understood the seriousness of the situation after watching the video back. The moment was a sobering one for both Huger and viewers, giving her a chance to reflect on her actions in front of fans who had followed her for years.

While Huger has been serving time, her castmates and friends have shown a surprising amount of support. Candiace Dillard Bassett, who left the show after season eight, told PEOPLE she was devastated for Huger but hopeful the experience would help her come out stronger. She emphasized that drinking and driving is never the right choice, noting that there are always safer alternatives. Gizelle Bryant also revealed she had been sending and receiving messages through mutual contacts, saying Huger remained well-loved behind bars and that it didn’t surprise her at all. Ashley Darby admitted that although she has often traded jabs with Huger, she still wants the best for her and is rooting for her to heal and move forward.

As her September release date approaches, Huger is expected to rejoin her family and begin a new chapter outside prison. For someone known for her resilience and larger-than-life presence, many believe she will return to the public eye with the same grace and confidence she has always carried, though with a fresh perspective shaped by the challenges of the past year.

