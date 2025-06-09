Million Dollaz Worth of Game” and N3W YRK LA Light Up the BET Awards Media House

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

The 2025 BET Awards Media House was buzzing with energy as host Shamea Morton welcomed Gillie Da Kid and Wallace Peeples, the dynamic duo behind the MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME podcast, alongside the artist N3W YRK LA. Shamea expressed her admiration for their podcast, a sentiment echoed by Gary, who comically wished he had cousins like them. N3W YRK LA, proudly representing both New York and Los Angeles, was excited to share her latest music. She announced her recently released single “Plastic Cup” and teased an upcoming collaboration with Hitmaker titled “Bad Luck.” Gary playfully noted the evolution from sipping Kool-Aid in plastic cups to N3W YRK LA’s tequila-infused anthem, and the artist even treated them to a snippet of the track. When asked about her dream collaboration, N3W YRK LA quickly named Tyler, the Creator, which led to a humorous misunderstanding from Gary, who initially thought she meant Tyler Perry.

The conversation then shifted to the remarkable success of Gillie and Wallow’s podcast. Wallow explained their strategic growth, starting from their existing massive social media following. They capitalized on their audience’s demand for a podcast, building the infrastructure themselves and even personally securing advertisers.

This grassroots approach quickly yielded significant earnings, leading to lucrative deals with major platforms like Spotify and Barstool after consistently topping the music podcast charts. Wallow emphasized that their success stemmed from leveraging their established audience and understanding their content. He encouraged Gary, who also hosts podcasts, to lean into his own audience and consider seeking sponsorships. Gillie underscored the immense financial potential of top-tier podcasts, often surpassing traditional radio earnings.

Shamea then delved into Wallace Peeples’ inspiring personal journey. Wallow revealed that 267 in his social media handle refers to his prison number, a constant reminder of “where I came from and where I ain’t going back to.” Shamea commended his incredible transformation after serving twenty years, and Wallow passionately advised young people to “tap into your individualism,” cautioning against the pitfalls of constant social media comparison. He asserted that simply being present and breathing means “you’re doing enough,” and stressed the importance of focusing on one’s own path.

Wallow confirmed his commitment to supporting friends still in prison and explained that despite the podcast’s success, their relatively small number of annual shows (52) allows for other ventures. Gary praised their clever business approach and the empire they’ve built. The interview ended on a heartwarming note when Gary mistakenly assumed a romantic connection between Wallow and N3W YRK LA, only for Wallow to clarify that she is Gillie’s daughter. Gillie proudly shared details about N3W YRK LA’s impressive music career, including her 5 million monthly listeners and climbing radio chart position, highlighting their decision to dedicate the BET Awards weekend to focusing on her bright future.

