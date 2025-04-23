Tamar Braxton Talks New Single “You On You,” Dating in Atlanta, and Protecting Her Peace

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Tamar Braxton stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and gave listeners an honest and hilarious update on her life—everything from her brand new single You On You to hitting the road with October London, dating in Atlanta, and protecting her peace, literally and emotionally.

Right now, Tamar is in full work mode. She’s currently on the “October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour” with R&B singer October London, and her latest single You On You is already making waves. The track, which touches on people getting in their own way, is a reflection of Tamar’s growth and mindset these days.

In the interview, she also shared that her son Logan is doing great and, in true only-child fashion, “running” the house. She gave a sweet update on her mother, Ms. E, too. “She’s like this young, vibrant lady now,” Tamar said, laughing. “She’s eating us up!”

Being a touring mom isn’t always easy, but Tamar says the Thursday-to-Sunday schedule helps her stay present in both worlds. “This week Logan will be out on the road with me,” she said, noting that his virtual schooling allows for more flexibility.

When Da Brat asked her about celibacy and her decision to take PrEP, a medication used for HIV prevention, Tamar didn’t hesitate to tell it like it is. “Dating in Atlanta is really that bad,” she admitted with a laugh, before adding that the dating scene is tricky no matter where you are. “Everybody is outside, and everybody has the same people in their circle.”

She explained that her choice to be on PrEP and practice celibacy is about protecting herself—physically and emotionally. “I decided I’m going to protect myself while I’m in the season of finding myself and finding that person,” she said.

Gary With Da Tea pushed a little further, asking if Tamar was saving herself for Jesus. “Oh, I’m already with Jesus,” she joked. Tamar says she’s “lightly treading the waters” when it comes to dating and doesn’t have a set type. But one thing’s for sure—she’s not entertaining anything surface-level. “I like nice guys,” she said. “Somebody who’s gonna pour into me and bring something to the table—outside of some ding ding and memories.”

The conversation also turned to creativity, where Tamar made it clear that while she still loves to sing, she’s most passionate about creating and producing content. “I’m a creator more than I am talent,” she said. “That’s what really excites me.” She’s not necessarily gunning to direct films just yet, but TV? That’s her lane. “I’m definitely a television producer,” she confirmed.

From her music to motherhood, to dating with intention, Tamar Braxton is entering a new chapter—and she’s doing it with clarity, boundaries, and joy.

