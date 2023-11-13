Tamar Braxton Addresses Chrisean Rock Assault Allegations

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tamar Braxton is addressing rumors and speaking up for her friend and background singer, James Wright Chanel, who was allegedly assaulted by Chrisean Rock last week. In a November 13 Instagram video captioned “Justice for James,” Tamar confirms that Chrisean assaulted her friend, aims to “clear up some things” regarding the altercation, and apologies to her staff and fans for the perceived “misunderstanding” surrounding the events.

Tamar’s video comes amid multiple news sources alleging that the 23-year-old Baddies star physically assaulted James during a stop on Tamar’s Love and War Anniversary Tour. The news first broke on Friday, November 10.

Angered at not being able to perform music during Tamar’s concert, Chrisean arrived at the venue under the influence, according to news reports and Le Troy Davis, a member of Tamar’s team. Chrisean then allegedly got into an argument with James and hit the background singer in the face. James reportedly received medical attention for his injuries.

Known not to back down from controversy, Chrisean took to Instagram Live to defend herself after the news broke. She called the accusations “false narratives” for “clout chasing” and said that she “needs to start protecting her name.”

Tamar Braxton breaks her silence, calls James ‘a wonderful person,’ and tells Chrisean she feels sorry for her

Following Chrisean’s rebuttal, James reportedly dropped multiple videos on social media confirming the fight. But no one heard from Tamar until today.

Tamar posted a message on X/Twitter confirming James’ dental visit and medical attention.

And also took to Instagram. “My team has been traumatized, especially James. He was assaulted, he was hurt,” Tamar says.

While the “All the Way Home” singer confirms she invited her “Baltimore sister” to her tour and to a “twerk contest” on stage, she denies telling Chrisean that she could perform. Tamar describes Chrisean as “like a little sister to all of us” and says she invited her just like she did with others without expectations. Her aim in the tour is to have “a good time” and give people the opportunity for “second chances.”

Tamar continues to apologize to her team and her fans for the altercation. “I wish she would have hit me instead of you,” Tamar tears up referring to James.

She ends the video with a message to Chrisean. “And I’m also sorry Chrisean that you feel like in your life that everybody is out to get you. That must be a horrible feeling.”

Chrisean Rock has reportedly since deleted all her social media accounts.

See Tamar’s full Instagram video response regarding Chrisean Rock and James Wright Chanel below.

Tamar Braxton Addresses Chrisean Rock Assault Allegations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com