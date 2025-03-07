MAJOR. Shines a Light of Hope on St. Jude Children’s Hospital

✕

When it comes to blending soul-stirring music with an unwavering commitment to spreading hope, MAJOR. stands in a league of his own. The platinum-selling soul singer appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to lend his support for the St. Jude Radiothon, a cause close to his heart, while bringing his signature charm and positivity to the conversation.

MAJOR. holds the distinguished honor of being the first-ever recipient of the St. Jude Champion Spirit Award. His dedication to St. Jude began over eight years ago, just before his hit song “This Is Why I Love You” topped the charts.

“I was introduced to St. Jude by Neely Dickinson, who connected me with Carmen Triplet Watson,” MAJOR. recounted during the interview. Initially skeptical, he wasn’t sure what to expect. “But the moment I stepped foot in Memphis and saw it for myself, I realized that this was a real deal cause.”

For MAJOR., supporting St. Jude is about more than lending his voice—it’s about using his platform to amplify their mission. “I’m my mama’s favorite ‘Hope Dealer,’ and I’ve committed to spreading hope wherever I go,” he said with pride.

MAJOR. Honored By St. Jude with ‘Spirit Award’ for Charitable Efforts

He praised St. Jude’s efforts to provide cost-free care to families and its commitment to making each treatment experience as personalized and comforting as possible. One story stood out to him in particular—a little boy struggling to adjust to the hospital setting until the team recreated his grandmother’s mac and cheese recipe to help him feel at home. “That’s the extra mile they go to ensure not just healing, but healing in comfort,” MAJOR. said.

It’s not just his philanthropy—MAJOR.’s music carries the same hopeful energy. His latest single, “I Pray for You,” is filled with inspirational messages meant to encourage anyone navigating life’s uncertainties. “Life be life-ing—whether you like it or not,” MAJOR. quipped. “But I want people to know, we’re gonna be all right.”

Known for his ability to connect deeply with listeners, MAJOR’s music celebrates humanity, love, and perseverance. During the show, he also expressed special gratitude to women. “March is Women’s History Month, so this one’s for the incredible women and for brothers like you too, Rickey,” he said with a warm smile. “Hope ain’t canceled, and I’m here to spread that message far and wide.”

MAJOR.’s passion for music and people is unmatched, and his dual role as an artist and ambassador of hope is nothing short of inspiring. From supporting families at St. Jude to serenading audiences with his soulful melodies, MAJOR. reminds us all of the power of love, community, and a well-placed prayer.

For more on MAJOR.’s work, including his philanthropic efforts and upcoming tour, visit NowThatsMajor.com. You can also listen to “I Pray for You” on all major streaming platforms.

