Q Parker Talks New Single, 22-Year Marriage, And The Evolution Of R&B

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show welcomed Grammy Award-winning artist Q Parker, member of the legendary R&B group 112, for an engaging conversation about his new single “Beg,” his long-lasting marriage, and his thoughts on today’s R&B.

Rickey Smiley opened the interview by congratulating Parker on the release of “Beg,” a song that captures the essence of 90s R&B. Parker shared that he wanted to revive the spirit of men singing to women, explaining how the concept of “begging” has evolved. “We redefined the word ‘beg,’” he said. “‘Bringing Endless Gratitude’ is about doing good deeds every day for someone you love.”

Maria More praised Parker for his 22-year marriage to his wife, Charlene. Parker highlighted the importance of compatibility and making thoughtful gestures to show love. “It’s about the small things,” he said, mentioning acts like cooking or taking out the trash as examples of how to keep love alive. “I’m doing it because I love you.”

Gary brought up the evolution of R&B since the 90s, and Parker expressed respect for the new generation of artists, even if their music isn’t his personal style. “This generation deserves the right to translate R&B in their way,” Parker said. He emphasized that while his delivery remains rooted in themes of love, life, and relationships, he always listens to what’s happening in the culture.

Da Brat steered the conversation towards Parker’s expansion into film and theater. He shared how he’s stepping into more opportunities, using his full range of talents. For years, he said, he could only express 25% of his abilities while part of 112, but now, the world is seeing “100% Q Parker.”

The discussion took a serious turn when Parker addressed his support for Diddy amidst recent controversies. While he doesn’t agree with everything he’s seen, Parker emphasized his loyalty to Diddy, recognizing the impact he had on his life. “I’m not going to turn my back on that guy,” he said, stressing the importance of love, forgiveness, and grace.

Before wrapping up, Parker encouraged listeners to check out his new single “Beg,” reminding them to bring endless gratitude into their relationships. He also shared his social media handles, @QParker112, for those who want to stay connected.

