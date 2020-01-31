Attention all music lovers, and especially 112 lovers! Q Parker, of the group 112, has just released his new single “Made For,” from his brand new album, “The Bridge Project.” The track features the voices of Deitrick Haddon, Avery Wilson, & Eric Dawkins and together they tell a musical story that exemplifies the overall theme of the album. “The Bridge Project” is a musical and visual body of work that has a goal of unity, cultural advancement and bridging the gap in genres of mainstream and gospel.

For more information on Q Parker follow him on all his social media channels using the handles: @QParker112 – @TheRealQParker – @officialbridgeproject

Q Parker Releases New Single ‘Made For’ From His New Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: