Momma Dee Drops New Music and Love & Hip Hop Secrets!

Momma Dee, star of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” shared updates on her life and upcoming projects. Approaching her 61st birthday this Saturday, Momma Dee, known for her dynamic presence on TV and social media, took a moment to reflect on her recent work and personal experiences.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Momma Dee revealed that she’s been back in the studio with her son, Lil Scrappy, working on a new song titled “Right Now.” The track, inspired by her experiences working in a funeral home and witnessing the pain of loss, emphasizes the importance of living life to the fullest. “The song is about fun, living in the moment, and not having do-overs,” Momma Dee explained. “When we’re gone, there are no second chances, so we need to love one another and make the most of our lives.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation also touched on Momma Dee’s relationship with her family. She spoke about her ongoing efforts to support co-parenting with Scrappy and his ex, Bambi, highlighting the importance of maintaining positive relationships for the sake of their three children. “Even though Bambi and I have had our differences, I wish her and Scrappy well,” Momma Dee said. “We all need to work together for the sake of the kids.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When asked about her food business, Momma Dee shared her plans for a new food truck called “The Royal Kitchen,” which will offer a mix of Jamaican, Caribbean, soul food, and American cuisine. She expressed her excitement about the venture and her personal connection to cooking, recalling how her grandmother influenced her culinary skills. “I followed my grandmother into the kitchen, and that’s where my love for cooking started,” Momma Dee reminisced.

The show also featured light-hearted moments, including a discussion about who Momma Dee would trust to set her up on a blind date. “I’d probably ask one of my doctors to find someone suitable,” she said, adding a humorous note about not wanting her son to play matchmaker.

Related Article: Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Related Article: Momma Dee Spills Tea About Erica Dixon Being Fired From “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

As the segment wrapped up, Momma Dee teased the upcoming season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” hinting that the new episodes would be packed with drama. “We’re filming part B right now, and trust me, it’s going to be explosive,” she promised. “Some of the rumors you’ve heard might actually be true.”

For fans eager to check out Momma Dee’s new music, her song featuring Lil Scrappy is available on all digital platforms, and she even hinted at a dance that goes along with the track. With her vibrant personality and exciting projects, Momma Dee continues to capture the hearts of her audience both on and off the screen.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE