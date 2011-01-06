T.I. Reprimanded After Overly “Frisky” Prison Visit With Wife Tiny

Arkansa– Incarcerated rapper T.I., in the midst of an 11-month prison bid for probation violations, was reportedly reprimanded this weekend after getting a bit too amorous during a visit with wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.



According to TMZ, T.I. (born Clifford Harris) was caught by guards getting “frisky” with his wife during visiting hours at the Forrest City Federal Correctional Complex in Arkansas over the weekend. Citing wife Tiny as its source, the gossip site said the couple was in a room during an approved conjugal visit during regular visiting hours when things got a little too hands on.

The extracurricular activity is against prison guidelines, which allow inmates to hold hands, kiss and embrace at the beginning and end of their visit, but require the prisoner’s hands to “remain in plain view of Visiting Room staff at all times.”



