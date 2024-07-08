Are the Divorce Rumors About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian True?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s rumored divorce speculation continues despite a recent Instagram photo that suggests otherwise. The couple, facing persistent rumors of marital discord, raised eyebrows when Williams didn’t acknowledge Ohanian on Father’s Day.

However, Ohanian appeared to counter these rumors by sharing a new photo of them together, the first in months. In the Instagram post, Williams and Ohanian were captured enjoying a meal side by side, with Williams smiling and leaning towards her husband, prominently displaying his wedding ring.

Ohanian captioned the photo with a simple “GM” (good morning), which some fans interpreted as a subtle response to divorce rumors. Comments on the post ranged from praise for the couple’s apparent unity to speculation about the timing and authenticity of the photo. Some users pointed out that Williams no longer features Ohanian on her own Instagram feed and doesn’t follow him anymore, raising further questions about their relationship status.

While the post seemed to reassure some fans, others remained skeptical, noting the couple’s recent social media behaviors and absence from each other’s accounts. Speculation intensified earlier in the year when Ohanian was noticeably absent from Williams’ public appearances, and she ceased posting about him on social media.

Despite these rumors, the couple, married since 2017, have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life, including a previous family photo featuring their daughters, Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Ohanian’s recent public declarations of support for Williams, such as his efforts to collect memorabilia related to her career, have also been noted as signs of ongoing commitment.

The ongoing speculation surrounding their marriage suggests that fans and followers will continue to scrutinize their social media interactions for clues about the state of their relationship.

