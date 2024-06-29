Did Rihanna (And A$AP) Just Confirm The Official Song Of The Summer At ‘7 pm On Friday?’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Our girl Rihanna’s been busy with her new Dior modeling gig, new hair care line and fashion week slays, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing love to good music. Yesterday, she had social media buzzing from a reel where she’s rapping along to GloRilla’s hit, “TGIF.”

The Bajan babe – with her partner ASAP Rocky participating in the fun – gave us all permanent Friday vibes.

With the now-viral video making us bob our heads and love Ri Ri and GloRilla even more, we can’t help but ask ourselves, “Did Queen Rihanna just confirm the official summer song of 2024?”

Rihanna blesses our feeds with her rendition of (and dance moves to) GloRilla’s “TGIF.”

In her new Instagram reel, the “Umbrella” singer represents our mood all summer long. In the June 28 post, Rihanna playfully raps along to the catchy track in what appears to be a hotel room.

Complete with some impressive dance moves, the mogul flips her long dark hair, drops it low, throws it back, and tosses her motorsport-style jacket in the air. The singer is clad in casual wear, including tan tights and a black oversized tee.

ASAP, clearly amused by the impromptu concert, shakes his head with a smile. With his hand on his hip and clips in his hair, he says, “Is this what we’re doing?”

He then turns and walks away saying, “Where’s my drink because, I’m too old for this sh*t.”

Black women supporting Black women. That’s the energy we love to see!

Fans are loving this playful, sexy side of Rihanna. So are we.

The video has racked up millions of views and countless comments praising her energy, mood, and support of fellow “it girl” GloRilla. “Our girl is still in there. The BAD GAL IS STILL IN THERE! WE GON GET YOU OUTTA THERE SIS!!!” writes one fan. “Come to Memphis Rih and perform this w Glo PLEASE!!!!!! ,” writes another.

Glo, who is currently on tour with Megan Thee Stallion, responded to the love, reposting the reel to her Instagram page and story. “Omg RIRIIIIIIII,” she writes. “I love you,” the Memphis rapper adds.

HB, what do you think? Is GloRilla’s “TGIF” summer’s new anthem?

With “TGIF” bumping in the background and Rihanna oozing the carefree spirit of the weekend, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Whether GloRilla’s newest song is officially crowned or not, one thing’s for sure: with RiRi’s stamp of approval, we are ready for the turn-up.

RELATED

Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

Glorilla Proves Natural Bodies Are Winning With Impressive ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Twerk

Did Rihanna (And A$AP) Just Confirm The Official Song Of The Summer At ‘7 pm On Friday?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com