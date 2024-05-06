Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.
Take a look for yourself in the clip below.
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
NBA YoungBoy Was Denied Bail And Faces Three New Charges
-
Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]
-
Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May
-
Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show