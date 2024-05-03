Listen Live
Sports

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 8

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Michael Irvin has been cut from NFL Network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer had been with NFL Network since 2009.

The New York Post, reported that Irvin’s contract would not be renewed, also reported Friday that “NFL Total Access” will air its final show this month.

In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.

The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.

The post Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Entertainment

Savannah James Says She Had To ‘Grow Into Her Self-Assurance’ On Her New Podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

Wellness

4 Ways To Build Intimacy With God

News

Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

Pop Culture

Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’

27 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close